Area athletes excel at Mountain West Track Meet

Lead-Deadwood sprinters James Pierce, right, and Greyson Baumberger earned the top two placings in the boys’ 400-meter dash. Pierce finished first in 49.77 seconds, followed by Baumberger at 52.11 seconds. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
LEAD — Several area athletes from Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis Brown won multiple events Tuesday at the Mountain West Track Meet in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood’s James Pierce brought home four gold medals in the boys’ division. He won the 100-meter dash (11.69 seconds), 200 dash (22.79 seconds), 400 dash (49.77 seconds), and was part of the winning 4x100 relay (46.01 seconds).
Allison Mollman of Lead-Deadwood emerged with a trio of first-place finishers in the girls’ division. She won the 100-meter dash (13.49 seconds), 200 dash (28.03 seconds), and was part of the winning 4x100 relay (51.72 seconds).
Sturgis Brown’s Lucy Hamer emerged victorious from the girls’ 800-meter run (2 minutes 33.43 seconds) and 1600 run (5:48.75) while running on the winning 4x400 relay (4:36.76).
Erin Shaw of Sturgis Brown won the girls’ long jump (15 feet 4.25 inches) and triple jump (32-7.75) events. Teammate Iris Zylstra reached the winner’s circle in the girls’ 400-meter dash (1 minute 1.18 seconds) and the girls’ 4x400 relay.
Sturgis Brown boys’ hurdler Jayden Ludwick brought home top honors at 110 meters (17.09 seconds) and 300 meters (46.15 seconds). Scooper teammate Taiton Ortlieb won the boys’ high jump at 5 feet 6 inches and was part of the winning 4x200 relay (1 minute 40.24 seconds).
Lead-Deadwood’s Cruz Mollman was the other multiple-event winner. He cleared 12 feet 3 inches in the boys’ pole vault and ran on the winning 4x100 relay.
Sturgis Brown collected 181 points to claim the boys’ team title. Belle Fourche placed second at 132 points, followed by Lead-Deadwood (third at 99 points).
Lead-Deadwood, with 148 points, emerged as the girls’ team champion. Sturgis Brown was second at 103 points, with Belle Fourche third at 96 points.
“I think the kids ran, and jumped, and threw everything with confidence,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Will Malde said. He added that led to many excellent performances.
The efforts of Pierce and Mollman, among others, stood out for Malde. According to Malde, many other athletes also set personal records on the day.
Belle Fourche head coach Josh Schleusner said things went well for the squad. He highlighted the girls’ 4x200-meter relay that placed first in 1 minute 50.28 seconds. This time is ninth in Class A and less than one second short of the school record, Schleusner said.
“This meet served as both fine-turning as we get closer to the end game (state) and getting some much-needed competition for our younger kids,” Schleusner added.
