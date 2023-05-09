Area athletes excel at Mountain West Track Meet

Lead-Deadwood sprinters James Pierce, right, and Greyson Baumberger earned the top two placings in the boys’ 400-meter dash. Pierce finished first in 49.77 seconds, followed by Baumberger at 52.11 seconds. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

LEAD — Several area athletes from Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis Brown won multiple events Tuesday at the Mountain West Track Meet in Lead.

Lead-Deadwood’s James Pierce brought home four gold medals in the boys’ division. He won the 100-meter dash (11.69 seconds), 200 dash (22.79 seconds), 400 dash (49.77 seconds), and was part of the winning 4x100 relay (46.01 seconds).

