By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
LEAD — Several area athletes from Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis Brown won multiple events Tuesday at the Mountain West Track Meet in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood’s James Pierce brought home four gold medals in the boys’ division.
He won the 100-meter dash (11.69 seconds), 200 dash (22.79 seconds), 400-meter dash (49.77 seconds), and was part of the winning 4x100 relay (46.01 seconds).
Allison Mollman of Lead-Deadwood emerged with a trio of first-place finishers in the girls’ division. She won the 100-meter dash (13.49 seconds), 200-meter dash (28.03 seconds), and was part of the winning 4x100-meter relay (51.72 seconds).
Sturgis Brown’s Lucy Hamer emerged victorious from the girls’ 800-meter run (2 minutes 33.43 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (5:48.75), while running on the winning 4x400-meter relay team (4:36.76).
Erin Shaw of Sturgis Brown won the girls’ long jump (15 feet 4.25 inches) and triple jump (32-7.75) events.
Teammate Iris Zylstra reached the winner’s circle in the girls’ 400-meter dash (1 minute 1.18 seconds) and the girls’ 4x400-meter relay.
Sturgis Brown boys’ hurdler Jayden Ludwick brought home top honors at 110-meters (17.09 seconds) and 300-meters (46.15 seconds).
Scooper teammate Taiton Ortlieb won the boys’ high jump at 5 feet 6 inches and was part of the winning 4x200 relay (1 minute 40.24 seconds).
Lead-Deadwood’s Cruz Mollman was the other multiple-event winner. He cleared 12 feet 3 inches in the boys’ pole vault, and ran on the winning 4x100-meter relay.
Sturgis Brown collected 181 points to claim the boys’ team title. Belle Fourche placed second at 132 points, followed by Lead-Deadwood third, at 99 points.
Lead-Deadwood, with 148 points, emerged as the girls’ team champion. Sturgis Brown was second at 103 points, with Belle Fourche third at 96 points.
“I think the kids ran, and jumped, and threw everything with confidence,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Will Malde said.
Belle Fourche head coach Josh Schleusner said things went well for the squad. He highlighted the girls’ 4x200-meter relay that placed first in 1 minute 50.28 seconds. This time is ninth in Class A and less than one second short of the school record, Schleusner said.
“This meet served as both fine-turning as we get closer to the end game (state) and getting some much-needed competition for our younger kids,” Schleusner added.
Visit the athletic.net website for full meet results.
Event winners and other top-five area finishers follow.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Allison Mollman (Lead-Deadwood) 13.49 seconds. Other Lead-Deadwood: 2 Jocelyn Dirksen 13.59, 3 Nikiah Black 13.62. Sturgis Brown: 4 Lily Aga 13.80.
200-meter dash
1 Allison Mollman (Lead-Deadwood) 28.03 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 2 Lily Aga 28.06. Other Lead-Deadwood: 3 Nikiah Black 28.54, 4 Clarissa Heisinger 28.80, 5 Mya Lucero 28.96.
400-meter dash
1 Iris Zylstra (Sturgis Brown) 1 minute 1.18 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 4 Clarissa Heisinger 1:05.03.
800-meter run
1 Lucy Hamer (Sturgis Brown) 2 minutes 33.43 seconds. Belle Fourche: 2 Lily Nore 2:34.55, 3 Misty Drieling 2:34.96, 4 Rhys Pearson 2:40.76. Lead-Deadwood: 5 Hallie Person 2:42.71.
1,600-meter run
1 Lucy Hamer (Sturgis Brown) 5 minutes 48.75 seconds. Belle Fourche: 2 Rhys Pearson 6:02.66, 3 Ava Allen 6:02.74, 5 Allison Hayes 6:11.24.
3,200-meter run
1 Hallie Person (Lead-Deadwood) 12 minutes 54.07 seconds.
100-meter hurdles
1 Tenley Sonsalla (Lemmon) 18.00 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 2 Allison Keehn 19.59, 3 Jayda Hunter 19.73, 4 Daytona Finch 20.59, 5 Briar Rose 20.68. Sturgis Brown.
300-meter hurdles
1 Tenley Sonsalla (Lemmon) 52.30 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 2 Piper Rogers 53.96, 3 Nevada McMahon 57.45, 4 Briar Rose 58.14, 6 Allison Keehn 58.80. Sturgis Brown: 5 Azlyn Peterson 58.59.
4x100-meter relay
1 Lead-Deadwood (Nikiah Black, Jocelyn Dirksen, Mya Lucero, Allison Mollman) 51.72 seconds. Belle Fourche (Avery Cherveny, Jazlyn Olson, Hannah Kirksey, Reese Larson) finished second in 53.87.
4x200-meter relay
1 Belle Fourche (Kailey Nowowiejski, Elinor Damberg, Tori Brill, Mataya Ward) 1 minute 50.28 seconds. Lead-Deadwood (Allison Keehn, Erica Hansen, Nevada McMahon, Adalyne Carter) finished fourth in 2:03.10.
4x400-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown (Lucy Hamer, Lily Aga, Shea Irion, Iris Zylstra) 4 minutes 36.76 seconds. Belle Fourche (Lily Nore, Misty Drieling, Ava Allen Ayseluna Hockenbary) finished second in 4:51.55.
Shot put
1 Katelyn Arnold (New Underwood) 31 feet 11 inches. Sturgis Brown: 2 (tie) Ivy Hayes 30-5.
Discus
1 Karyn Ellerton (Custer) 111 feet 8 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Shelby Moke 98-9.
High jump
1 Danica Dschaak (Sturgis Brown) 4 feet 10 inches. Lead-Deadwood: 2 Kaitlyn Martin 4-6. Other Sturgis Brown: 4 Azlyn Peterson 4-4, 5 Lucy Hamer 4-4.
Pole vault
1 Payton Olson (Lemmon) 9 feet 0 inches. Lead-Deadwood: 2 Piper Rogers 8-6, 3 Clarissa Heisinger 8-0. Belle Fourche: 4 Sloan Young 8-0. Sturgis Brown: 6 Kylee Phillips 7-0.
Long jump
1 Erin Shaw (Sturgis Brown) 15 feet 4.25 inches. Lead-Deadwood: 2 Nikiah Black 14-5. Belle Fourche: 3 Katelyn Lee 14-0.50. Other Sturgis Brown: 4 Danica Dschaak 13-8.75.
Triple jump
1 Erin Shaw (Sturgis Brown) 32 feet 7.75 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Dylan Stedillie 30-10, 3 Katelyn Lee 30-6. Lead-Deadwood: 5 Jocelyn Dirksen 29-1.50.
BOYS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 James Pierce (Lead-Deadwood) 11.69 seconds. Other Lead-Deadwood: 2 James Burke 11.88, 4 Peyton Percy 12.28, 5 Greyson Baumberger 12.31.
200-meter dash
1 James Pierce (Lead-Deadwood) 22.79 seconds. Other Lead-Deadwood: 2 Greyson Baumberger 24.01. Belle Fourche: 3 Devin Nowowiejski 24.50, 4 Anthony Staley 24.51, 5 Austin Jewett 24.69.
400-meter dash
1 James Pierce (Lead-Deadwood) 49.77 seconds. Other Lead-Deadwood: 2 Greyson Baumberger 52.11, 5 Peyton Percy 57.18. Sturgis Brown: 4 Jude Legner 57.15.
800-meter run
1 Ty Ferguson (Sturgis Brown) 2 minutes 7.90 seconds. Belle Fourche: 3 Harley Rivera 2:18.88.
1,600-meter run
1 Lennon Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 5 minutes 1.39 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Kale Fenner 5:32.76, 5 Ethan Graf 5:34.48.
3,200-meter run
1 Harley Rivera (Belle Fourche) 11 minutes 0.96 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 2 Justus Funk 11:06.81.
110-meter hurdles
1 Jayden Ludwick (Sturgis Brown) 17.09 seconds. Other Sturgis Brown: 2 Carter Williams 17.79, 3 Jaxon Cano 18.48, 5 Dean Gebbie 20.36.
300-meter hurdles
1 Jayden Ludwick (Sturgis Brown) 46.15 seconds. Other Sturgis Brown: 2 Carter Williams 47.43, 3 Jaxon Cano 47.61. Lead-Deadwood: 4 Phoenix Canida 50.19.
4x100-meter relay
1 Lead-Deadwood (James Pierce, Peyton Percy, Cruz Mollman, James Burke) 46.01 seconds. Belle Fourche (Devin Nowowiejski, Harvey Walding, Nolan Wahlfeldt, Gavin Pearson) finished second in 46.47. Sturgis Brown (Mason Venjohn, Jayden Ludwick, Daylyn Dschaak, Cade Willnerd) finished third in 48.39.
4x200-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown (Jude Legner, Manny Jaramillo, Taiton Ortlieb, Daylyn Dschaak) 1 minute 40.24 seconds. Belle Fourche (Harvey Walding, Anthony Staley, Jordan Sandoval, Austin Jewett) finished third in 1:42.60.
4x400-meter relay
1 Lemmon 3 minutes 50.62 seconds. Belle Fourche (Zach Tonsager, Tegan Fredrickson, Lennon Clarkson, Justus Funk) finished second in 4:03.90. Sturgis Brown (Jaxon Cano, Carter Williams, Davin Ostby, Cade Willnerd) finished third in 4:05.25.
4x800-meter relay
1 New Underwood 9 minutes 15.72 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Cash Daigle, Kale Fenner, Ethan Graf, Elliot Smith) finished second in 9:40.23.
1600-meter sprint medley relay
1 New Underwood 4 minutes 11.59 seconds. Belle Fourche (Payton Jackson, Slater Humbracht, Rexton Audiss, Carsyn Hahne) finished second in 4:17.08. Sturgis Brown (Seth Burton, Cole Litzen, Taiton Ortlieb, Elliot Smith) finished third in 4:21.92.
Shot put
1 Sequoia Good Crow (Lakota Tech) 39 feet 0 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Lucas Green 38-0, 5 Jaimen Sechser 35-4. Sturgis Brown: 3 Terrance Lara 37-8.
Discus
1 Blair Ham (Lemmon) 130 feet 7 inches. Sturgis Brown: 2 Caleb Weishaar 113-5, 3 Terrance Lara 112-1, 5 Jeremy Johnson-Landoll 105-2.
High jump
1 Taiton Ortlieb (Sturgis Brown) 5 feet 6 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Harvey Walding 5-6, 3 Anthony Staley 5-4. Other Sturgis Brown: 4 Cole Litzen 5-4, 5 (tie) Jayden Ludwick 5-2, 5 (tie) Carter Williams 5-2.
Pole vault
1 Cruz Mollman (Lead-Deadwood) 12 feet 3 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Logan Tyndall 10-6, 5 Jordan Sandoval 10-6. Sturgis Brown: 3 (tie) Manny Jaramillo 10-6, 3 (tie) Chase Temple 10-6.
Long jump
1 Cole Litzen (Sturgis Brown) 18 feet 8 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Anthony Staley 18-3.75, 3 Payton Jackson 18-3.50. Lead-Deadwood 4 (tie) Peyton Percy 17-11..
Triple jump
1 Jaxon Cano (Sturgis Brown) 36 feet 6 inches. Lead-Deadwood: 2 Finn Cain 36-1.50.
