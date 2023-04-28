By Jason Gross
BELLE FOURCHE — Track athletes from Belle Fourche, Lead-Deadwood, and Newell combined to win a total of 15 events at Monday’s Northern Hills Invitational. Lou Graslie Field hosted this meet.
Sawyer Clarkson and Mataya Ward of Belle Fourche each earned top honors in two individual events. Clarkson won the boys’ 1600-meter run in 4 minutes 30.10 seconds and the boys’ 3200 run in 10:29.65. Ward won the girls’ triple jump at 34 feet 1.50 inches and the girls’ long jump at 15-3.50.
Belle Fourche athletes won three other individual events. They were Lane Krautschun (56.05 seconds in boys’ 400-meter dash), Gunnar Geib (44 feet 7.50 inches in boys’ shot put), and Ava Allen (13 minutes 13.95 seconds in girls’ 3200 run).
“This was our best meet so far,” Belle Fourche head coach Josh Schleusner said. He added the Broncs captured the boys’ and girls’ team titles.
Belle Fourche collected 194.2 points for the boys’ team championship. Lead-Deadwood tied for 10th place at 11 points, with Newell tying for 12th at seven points.
The Bronc girls’ team outscored St. Thomas More 149.25 points to 101 for top honors. Newell finished fifth at 49 points, with Lead-Deadwood ninth at 41.5 points.
Sarah Juelfs, Lane Longbrake, Anthony Budmayr, Shelby Moke, Misty Dreiling, Lennon Clarkson, Sawyer Clarkson, and Ward earned Schleusner’s praise for their performances.
“We needed a solid day even though the wind did not cooperate,” Schleusner said. He added the Howard Wood Dakota Relays are coming soon and cited the importance of getting things figured out before then.
Lead-Deadwood’s James Burke won the boys’ 100-meter dash event in 12.37 seconds. Schoolmate Piper Rogers emerged as the girls’ pole vault champion after clearing 8 feet 9 inches.
BeJae Tesch represented Newell in the winner’s circle. She cleared 4 feet 10 inches en route to the girls’ high jump crown.
Belle Fourche relay quartets placed first in the boys’ 4x100-meter event, boys’ 4x400, girls’ 4x400, girls’ 4x800, and girls’ 1600 sprint medley.
“Overall, it was a good day. I was proud of the kids’ efforts,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Will Malde said.
Some of the Lead-Deadwood athletes were competing in certain events for the first time this sea son, according to Malde.
Malde noted Rogers’ victory in the girls’ pole vault and said she set a personal record by 9 inches. He added that many Golddigger athletes set personal records in the 200-meter dash.
“Hopefully, that sets us on the right track to have a really good day Saturday in Sturgis,” Malde said in describing Monday as a whole.
Event winners and other top-eight placers from area schools follow.
BOYS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 James Burke (Lead-Deadwood) 12.37 seconds. Belle Fourche: 2 Nolan Wahlfeldt 12.48.
200-meter dash
1 Gavin Farlee (Timber Lake) 24.46 seconds.
400-meter dash
1 Lane Krautschun (Belle Fourche) 56.05 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 5 Austin Jewett 57.48.
800-meter run
1 Ryder Downey (Sundance) 2 minutes 15.44 seconds. Belle Fourche: 3 Zach Tonsager 2:18.70, 5 Harley Rivera 2:22.15, 8 Justus Funk 2:26.19.
1600-meter run
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 4 minutes 30.10 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 2 Lane Krautschun 4:35.16, 7 Nic Lambert 5:03.28.
3200-meter run
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 10 minutes 29.65 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 2 Lennon Clarkson 10:45.92, 4 Justus Funk 11:06.92, 5 Harley Rivera 11:30.48.
110-meter hurdles
1 Jarett Schuchard (Harding County) 18.14 seconds.
300-meter hurdles
1 Ezra Wildeman (Rapid City Christian) 44.24 seconds.
4x100-meter relay
1 Belle Fourche (Devin Nowowiejski, Nolan Wahlfeldt, Anthony Budmayr, Jayden Sechser) 46.46 seconds.
4x200-meter relay
1 Harding County 1 minute 38.81 seconds. Belle Fourche (Harvey Walding, Gavin Pearson, Anthony Staley, Jordan Sandoval) finished fourth in 1:39.90.
4x400-meter relay
1 Belle Fourche (Harvey Walding, Zach Tonsager, Austin Jewett, Nic Lambert) 3 minutes 50.23 seconds.
4x800-meter relay
1 Douglas 9 minutes 46.00 seconds.
1600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Hill City 3 minutes 53.37 seconds. Belle Fourche (Gavin Pearson, Jordan Sandoval, Anthony Staley, Nic Lambert) finished second in 3:57.98.
Shot put
1 Gunnar Geib (Belle Fourche) 44 feet 7.50 inches. Other Belle Fourche: 4 Lucas Green 37-7.
Discus
1 Keaton Mills (Sundance) 144 feet 1.50 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Gunnar Geib 137-6, 7 Joseph McLennan 112-3.50. Newell: 5 Colton Niles 112-7, 6 Orin Bender 112-4.
Javelin
1 Kolby Denke (St. Thomas More) 140 feet 7 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Anthony Budmayr 124-3, 4 Lane Longbrake 110-4, 6 Austin Jewett 89-9, 7 Andy Tonsager 70-2.
High jump
1 Keaton Mills (Sundance) 5 feet 11 inches. Belle Fourche: 8 (tie) Anthony Staley 5-6.
Pole vault
1 Chase Maher (Rapid City Christian) 12 feet 0 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Jordan Sandoval 9-9, 3 Logan Tyndall 8-9. Lead-Deadwood: 8 Luke Harris 7-3.
Long jump
1 Tyson Durham (St. Thomas More) 18 feet 8.50 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Jayden Sechser 18-7, 6 Anthony Staley 17-0.
Triple jump
1 Gracen Hansen (Timber Lake) 38 feet 9.75 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Jayden Sechser 38-7, 4 Nolan Wahlfeldt 37-4.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Shay Draft (Timber Lake) 13.44 seconds. Belle Fourche: 2 Mataya Ward 13.86. Lead-Deadwood: 3 Nikiah Black 13.88. Newell: 5 Rachel Erk 14.10.
200-meter dash
1 Shay Kraft (Timber Lake) 27.59 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 3 Nikiah Black 28.59, 6 Clarissa Heisinger 29.01. Newell: 4 Rachel Erk 28.76.
400-meter dash
1 Sadie Marshall (Rapid City Christian) 1 minute 3.39 seconds. Newell: 8 Rachel Stranberg 1:08.36.
800-meter run
1 Paetyn Carlin (St. Thomas More) 2 minutes 36.31 seconds. Belle Fourche: 4 Misty Drieling 2:45.39.
1600-meter run
1 Abby Cutler (Hill City) 5 minutes 39.03 seconds. Belle Fourche: 4 Misty Drieling 5:59.72, 5 Shaine Weishaar 6:06.44, 6 Lily Nore 6:15.27.
3200-meter run
1 Ava Allen (Belle Fourche) 13 minutes 13.95 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 3 Allison Hayes 13:35.92.
100-meter hurdles
1 Mylee Sebbo (St. Thomas More) 17.42 seconds.
300-meter hurdles
1 Mylee Sebbo (St. Thomas More) 50.31 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 4 Piper Rogers 55.85, 6 Nevada McMahon 58.14. Newell: 5 Hailey McCann 56.87.
4x100-meter relay
1 Hill City 52.95 seconds. Belle Fourche (Kailey Nowowiejski, Dylan Stedillie, Tori Brill, Mataya Ward) finished second in 52.95.
4x200-meter relay
1 Timber Lake 1 minute 56.21 seconds. Belle Fourche (Tori Brill, Jazlyn Olson, Reese Larson, Avery Cherveny) finished third in 1:57.59.
4x400-meter relay
1 Belle Fourche (Kailey Nowowiejski, Avery Cherveny, Jazlyn Olson, Hannah Kirksey) 4 minutes 37.15 seconds.
4x800-meter relay
1 Belle Fourche (Shaine Weishaar, Ava Allen, Allison Hayes, Lily Nore) 11 minutes 0.23 seconds.
1600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Belle Fourche (Tori Brill, Kailey Nowowiejski, Reese Larson, Hannah Kirksey) 4 minutes 52.12 seconds.
Shot put
1 Kayla Dilka (Rapid City Christian) 37 feet 10 inches. Belle Fourche: 8 Sarah Juelfs 27-4.50.
Discus
1 Kayla Dilka (Rapid City Christian) 118 feet 7 inches. Belle Fourche: 5 Shelby Moke 97-9.
Javelin
1 Brook Bennett (Custer) 86 feet 4 inches. Belle Fourche: 4 Sarah Juelfs 69-8, 5 Chloe Merjil 66-7.
High jump
1 BeJae Tesch (Newell) 4 feet 10 inches. Other Newell: 2 Sarah Erk 4-10. Lead-Deadwood: 8 (tie) Kaitlyn Martin 4-4, Erica Hansen 4-4. Belle Fourche: 8 (tie) Kailey Nowowiejski 4-4.
Pole vault
1 Piper Rogers (Lead-Deadwood) 8 feet 9 inches. Other Lead-Deadwood: 2 Clarissa Heisinger 7-9. Belle Fourche: 5 Sloan Young 6-9.
Long jump
1 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 15 feet 3.50 inches. Other Belle Fourche: 4 Dylan Stedillie 14-3, 7 Katelyn Lee 13-10. Newell: 2 Rachel Erk 14-11.50, 3 Rachel Stranberg 14-4.50.
Triple jump
1 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 34 feet 1.50 inches. Other Belle Fourche: 2 Dylan Stedillie 30-10.50, 3 (tie) Reese Larson 30-3, 3 (tie) Katelyn Lee 30-3. Newell: 6 Sarah Erk 29-1.50.
