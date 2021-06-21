Area athletes earn titles at SD High School Rodeo finals

FORT PIERRE — Area riders won a total of four state titles as the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals ended Saturday in Fort Pierre.
Sturgis’ Landry Haugen earned top honors in two events. She collected a total of 84 points this season for the barrel racing title.
A total of 74 points this season enabled her to capture the pole bending crown.
Kashton Ford of Sturgis collected 84 points on the season to claim the bareback riding championship. Hereford’s Talon Elshere won the state saddle bronc riding title by collecting 83.50 points for the season.
Haugen, Ford, and Elshere have qualified for nationals due to their top finishes. Six others placed fourth or higher in their respective events and also go to nationals.
This year’s event is set for July 18-24 in Lincoln, Neb.
Haugen finished second in girls’ cutting (73 points) and fourth in reined cow horse (71.50 points) for the season. Newell’s Acelyn Brink placed second in goat tying this season by collecting 67 points on the season.
Thayne Elshere of Hereford collected 58 points in bull riding to finish third for the season. Fruitdale’s Reece Reder’s 66-point season in bareback riding was good for fourth place.
Belle Fourche team ropers Lan Fuhrer and Rance Bowden combined for fourth place on the season. Their efforts were good for a total of 52 standings points.
Sturgis’ Shania Larive collected 54 points to finish sixth in barrel racing for the season. Her efforts included 13th place in the first go-round (16.591 seconds), second place in the second go-round (16.034 seconds), and seventh place in the short go-round (16.681 seconds).
Top-three finishers in the average, plus other area efforts, follow. Visit the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association website for full results
BAREBACK RIDING
1 Kashton Ford (Sturgis) 209 points on three go-rounds
2 Cooper Filipek (Rapid City) 202 on three
3 Devon Moore (Brandt) 200 on three
7 Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 132 on two
8 Colton Shelley (Nisland) 74 on one
BARREL RACING
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 48.171 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Piper Cordes (Wall) 48.376 on three
3 Jaycie West (New Underwood) 48.681 on three
6 Shania Larive (Sturgis) 49.306 on three
10 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 53.958 on three
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1 T. Merrill (Wall) 8.69 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Devin Hunter (Huron) 10.81 on three
3 Sierra Hilgenkamp (Wall) 4.84 on two
8 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 8.15 on two
9 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 9.73 on two
BULL RIDING
1 Mason Moody (Letcher) 156 points on three go-rounds
2 Riley Shippy (Colome) 134 on three
3 Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 133 on three
7 (tie) Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 70 on one
GOAT TYING
1 Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence) 21.22 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Acelyn Brink (Newell) 23.64 on three
3 Patricia Lammers (Orient) 23.77 on three
5 Kylee Crago (Belle Fourche) 24.55 on three
8 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 25.28 on three
POLE BENDING
1 Kellyn Shearer (Wall) 63.469 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 63.478 seconds on three
3 Patricia Lammers (Orient) 65.121 on three
10 Shyanne Howell (Belle Fourche) 68.937 on three
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
1 Ridge Ward (Martin) 209 points on three go-rounds
2 Talon Elshere (Hereford) 205 on three
3 Traylin Martin (Faith) 139 on three
5 Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 69 on one
6 Cade Costello (Newell) 65 on one
STEER WRESTLING
1 Linkyn Petersek (Colome) 18.98 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Denton Good (Long Valley) 19.28 on three
5 Logan Lemmel (Whitewood) 28.98 on three
TEAM ROPING
1 Bodey Waln (Martin) and Tracer Olson (White River) 26.57 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Tegan Fite (Hermosa) and Rio Nutter (Rapid City) 40.83 on three
3 T. Merrill (Wall) and Cade Hammerstrom (New Underwood) 44.67 on three
TIE DOWN ROPING
1 Linkyn Petersek (Colome) 31.37 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Dawson Kautzman (Capitol, Mont.) 34.09 on three
3 Treg Thorstenson (Lantry) 37.65 on three
