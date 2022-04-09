Area athletes compete at Queen City track and field meet

SPEARFISH — Area athletes enjoyed a good start to the Queen City Classic track meet held Friday at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Entries from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown each won one event as of press time Friday afternoon, when 12 events were complete.
Peyton VanDeest of Spearfish claimed top honors in the girls’ 3,200-meter run. Her time was 11 minutes 31.08 seconds.
“It was good. I tried to stay on pace,” VanDeest said in describing her run. “I just paid attention to my pacing to try to do my best.”
VanDeest said the young track season has gone well for her. She has turned in quite a few personal records and enjoys spending time with her teammates.
A successful cross-country season for VanDeest culminated with a sixth-place finish in the Class AA division. VanDeest talked about how she used that to start setting a foundation for this spring.
“Obviously, the cross country season and races are longer,” VanDeest said. “It’s setting a base so I can work on my speed during the track season.”
VanDeest said she would like to run a quicker time in this event, and Friday was a good day.
“It’s pretty cool, especially since it’s on the home track,” VanDeest said of her win.
Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson won the boys’ 3,200-meter run in 9 minutes 22.35 seconds. The Sturgis Brown quartet of Ray Henderson, Beck Bruch, Ty Petrocco, and Owen Koontz finished first in the varsity boys’ 4x800-meter relay (8 minutes 43.39 seconds).
Lead-Deadwood’s James Pierce planned to compete in the boys’ 1,600-meter sprint medley and 4x400 relays.
Goals included a 2-minute, 10-second split in the medley and a 52-second 400 time.
“I’m running way better than I did last year at the beginning of the year,” Pierce said. He has set a personal record in the 400-meter dash.
Pierce used a successful cross country season to start preparing for the track campaign. He said that put him in a really good spot mentally, as he set a personal record in that 5-kilometer distance.
“I decided to stay active throughout that in-between season of cross country and track,” Pierce said. “It’s worked out pretty well.”
Pierce’s biggest goal for this season is setting a personal record in the 800-meter run. He said he also has a decent chance for a school record in the 400 dash, which is 51 seconds.
Newell’s Stacy Mahaffy planned to compete in three events: 4x800-meter relay, 4x400 relay, and open 400 dash.
Mahaffy’s goals included a personal record in the 400-meter dash, and helping the Irrigators earn top-three status in both relays.
“I’m doing better than I thought I would to start out, since I had an injury,” Mahaffy said of her season up to now.
She hopes to advance further this season than she did last year in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
Lucy Hamer of Sturgis Brown had just finished her leg of the 4x800-meter run and said things were going well. She was also set to anchor the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking before,” Hamer said. “I’m just so glad my teammate Novali (Dinkins) put me in a great position.”
Dinkins and Hamer helped the Scoopers take the lead early in the event. They went on to finish second in 10 minutes 7.97 seconds.
“It’s been going really great,” Hamer said of her season thus far. “I’ve been so proud of my team; we’ve been doing so well.”
Hamer would like to reach the 2-minute, 20-second range in the 800-meter run this season. She said she is getting close to a 5:30 time in the 1,600-meter run.
Harvey Walding of Belle Fourche competed in the boys’ high jump.
“I think it’s been going pretty well,” Walding said of his season. “I tied the freshman record of 5-2 at Rapid City Christian.”
Queen City Classic track meets feature a lot of fans, along with numerous athletes from throughout the area.
“I like it,” Walding said of that atmosphere. “I think it’s fun to see all these people here.”
Walding’s goals for this season include clearing 5 feet 4 inches in the boys’ high jump. He would also like to keep competing in the running events.
Event winners and other top-eight area finishers follow. Results available as of Friday afternoon are unofficial.
Visit the athletic.net website for complete results.
BOYS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Carter McComb (Sheridan) 10.91 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Jaden Guthmiller 11.02. Belle Fourche: 4 Aiden Giffin 11.17.
3,200-meter run
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 9 minutes 22.35 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Keenan Urdiales 9:31.93. Sturgis Brown: 8 Deron Graf 10:24.23.
110-meter hurdles
1 Mikael Grace (Custer) 15.44 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Aidan Hedderman 15.72.
4x200-meter relay
1 Rapid City Stevens 1 minute 30.23 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Gunner Rohloff, Dawson Inhofer, Jadon Blair, Ridge Inhofer) finished third in 1:35.59. Spearfish (Max Engen, Zander Brost, Cole Malo, Hunter Walters) finished sixth in 1:36.11.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Addie Pendergast (Sheridan) 12.16 seconds. Spearfish: 6 Vaida Pettersen 13.32. Belle Fourche: 7 Mataya Ward 13.35.
3,200-meter run
1 Peyton VanDeest (Spearfish) 11 minutes 31.08 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 3 Hallie Person 11:55.37. Other Spearfish: 7 Kori Keil 12:22.69.
100-meter hurdles
1 Baylee Van Zee (Rapid City Stevens) 15.72 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 6 Kaylee Whatley 16.85. Spearfish: 7 Anna Hoffman 16.92.
4x200-meter relay
1 Rapid City Stevens 1 minute 47.26 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Kyasia Jones, Cali Ewing, Sawyer Dennis, Avery Marler) finished third in 1:49.49. Spearfish (Sofie Guthmiller, Shea Irion, Dillan Richards, Vaida Pettersen) finished fifth in 1:50.65. Belle Fourche (Kailey Nowowiejski, Kaylin Garza, Dru Keegan, Tori Brill) finished eighth in 1:52.97.
