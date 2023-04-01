Area AAU wrestlers among South Dakota’s best

ABERDEEN — Ten area wrestlers emerged as champions from the state AAU tournament that ended Sunday in Aberdeen.
Four of the winners represented Sturgis, with three from Belle Fourche, two from Spearfish, and one from Whitewood.
Sturgis’ Alexandria Rikala won the Girls’ A 35-pound weight class by defeating Hoven’s Katherine Vogel 19-14 in the championship match. Annalee Pierson of Sturgis pinned Watertown’s Brooklyn Randall in 3 minutes 58 seconds to claim the Girls’ C 91 crown.
Foster Baldwin represented Sturgis in the Novice 64-pound weight class. He pinned Legends of Gold’s Brady Siemonsma in 2 minutes 50 seconds for the top spot.
Sturgis’ Mason Hagen emerged as the Schoolboy 90 champion. He outlasted Bon Homme’s Michael Branaugh 8-6 in sudden victory 1 to secure the title.
Royce Bachman of Belle Fourche earned the Bantam 61-pound weight class title by pinning Parkston’s Teagan Anderson in 26 seconds. Belle Fourche’s Kyra Vandenberg pinned Watertown’s Olivia Anderson in 4 minutes 3 seconds to earn the Girls’ 100 championship.
Lucas Tonsager represented Belle Fourche in the 16-and-under 220-pound weight class. He pinned Canton’s Hunter Richmond in 1 minute 18 seconds.
Ladd Riopel and Marlee Heltzel represented Spearfish in the winner’s circle.
Riopel won the Bantam 83-pound weight class by pinning Tea Area’s Breckan Nelson in 2 minutes 54 seconds of the title match. Heltzel secured her championship by pinning Viborg-Hurley’s Rayna Miller in 2 minutes 55 seconds of the Girls’ C Heavyweight class.
Whitewood’s Brooklynn Baird emerged as the champion in the Girls’ High School 122-pound weight class. She edged McCook Central’s Alexis Bryant 7-6.
Weight class winners and other top-eight finishers from the area follow.
TOTS DIVISION
40 pounds: 2 Bodhi Hopson (Sturgis).
GIRLS’ A DIVISION
35 pounds: 1 Alexandria Rikala (Sturgis).
40 pounds: 4 Oakley Adams (Sturgis).
45 pounds: 6 Vivian Stuen (Lead-Deadwood).
63 pounds: 6 Kenzie Feistner (Newell).
75 pounds: 5 Lexi Fox (Newell), 6 Olivia Dawson (Sturgis).
90 pounds: 3 Elizabeth Tonsager (Belle Fourche).
BANTAM DIVISION
44 pounds: 5 Ollie Rusk (Whitewood).
53 pounds: 6 Kohen Williams (Lead-Deadwood).
61 pounds: 1 Royce Bachman (Belle Fourche), 3 William Rikala (Sturgis).
70 pounds: 3 Hudson Shull (Sturgis).
76 pounds: 8 Rett Gutknecht (Sturgis).
83 pounds: 1 Ladd Riopel (Spearfish), 6 Rayfe Wright (Lead-Deadwood).
GIRLS’ B DIVISION
58 pounds: 2 Kinsley Baldwin (Sturgis).
91 pounds: 4 Brynlee Barrera (Union Center).
100 pounds: 4 Kallie Eaton (Newell).
115 pounds: 3 Riley Feistner (Newell).
MIDGETS DIVISION
50 pounds: 5 Sawyer Sigman (Sturgis).
53 pounds: 8 Brieher Osowski (Whitewood).
72 pounds: 6 Huntlee Heath (Newell).
82 pounds: 7 Matthew Baird (Whitewood), 8 Alton Huber (Spearfish).
GIRLS’ C DIVISION
82 pounds: 2 Ema Leach (Belle Fourche).
91 pounds: 1 Annalee Pierson (Sturgis), 3 Lia Mundt (Belle Fourche).
100 pounds: 1 Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche).
Heavyweight: 1 Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish).
NOVICE DIVISION
60 pounds: 5 Tralon Elshere (Union Center).
64 pounds: 1 Foster Baldwin (Sturgis), 6 Joshua Borbely (Spearfish).
72 pounds: 8 Owen Sneesby (Lead-Deadwood).
77 pounds: 3 Tyce Dunn (Sturgis).
87 pounds: 7 Braydon Moser (Spearfish).
100 pounds: 5 Trey McGillvrey (Spearfish), 6 Braydon Munier (Sturgis).
117 pounds: 6 Westyn Perschbacher (Sturgis).
138 pounds: 7 Mace Simons (Union Center).
150 pounds: 8 Logan Gleason (Belle Fourche).
SCHOOLBOY DIVISION
70 pounds: 2 Jaxson Avery (Sturgis).
75 pounds: 5 Tel Elshere (Union Center).
85 pounds: 3 Emerson Harwood (Sturgis).
90 pounds: 1 Mason Hagen (Sturgis), 7 Taten Adams (Sturgis).
95 pounds: 8 Trik Elshere (Union Center).
125 pounds: 4 Ephraim Brant (Sturgis), 5 Wyatt Marler (Sturgis).
16-AND-UNDER DIVISION
106 pounds: 4 Shea Deerin (Sturgis).
113 pounds: 6 Garet Huston (Belle Fourche).
138 pounds: 2 Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche).
220 pounds: 1 Lucas Tonsager (Belle Fourche)
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
122 pounds: 1 Brooklynn Baird (Whitewood).
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.