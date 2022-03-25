Archery champions will be crowned at 2022 Spearfish Tournament

PIERRE — Young people from across South Dakota will show off their archery skills at the 13th annual National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Tournament.
The tournament will be held on Friday, April 1, at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. The event includes both a Bull’s Eye Target Tournament and a 3-D Target Tournament.
The tournament is sponsored by South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks and will include hundreds of young archers from across the state.
Students will compete for individual and team honors in three age divisions.
The top three individuals from both genders, as well as team winners, will receive trophies. The overall individual winners from both the Bulls Eye and 3D Tournament will receive a free custom-made bow courtesy of GF&P. All students receive a free tournament T-shirt.
Students who participate in NASP within their schools or home school program are eligible for the competition.
“It is an honor for GF&P to work in cooperation with local school districts on these tournaments.” stated Brandon Maahs, GF&P’s NASP Coordinator. “Studies have shown that students who participate in NASP like school better and attend school more often. NASP is a positive partnership between GFP and local school districts.”
For more information about the tournaments, email outdoorprogramming@gmail.com, or call (605) 220-2130.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.