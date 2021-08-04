Another no-hitter for Post 32 JV Legion

BELLE FOURCHE — The last two tune-up games for this week’s state junior varsity Legion baseball tournament produced two no-hit games for Belle Fourche.
Post 32 defeated Rapid City Post 320’s 15-and-under team 15-0 Monday evening in Belle Fourche. Play ended after four innings because of the 15-run rule.
Nolan Wahlfeldt, Sean Wahlfeldt, and Dalton Davis combined to allow no hits Monday while combining for seven strikeouts. This contest occurred five days after Belle Fourche downed that Rapid City squad 13-0 in a three-pitcher no-hitter.
“The game was another opportunity for our players to keep working on some things, our pitchers to face live batters, and for us to be able to work defensively,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said.
Doran said Belle Fourche’s pitchers have a lot of confidence in their teammates and themselves.
Post 32 has played four of these practice games. Doran said pitchers have done well in locating the strike zone and getting ahead in counts. Batters continue to see the ball well, he added.
Belle Fourche scored three runs in the first inning Monday. Aiden Voyles scored on Nolan Wahlfeldt’s sacrifice fly, and Anthony Budmayr’s double plated Gabe Heck and Bryson Harvey.
A two-run second inning extended Post 32’s advantage to 5-0. Sean Wahlfeldt stole home plate, and Davis came home when Voyles bunted into a fielder’s choice.
Caden Thomsen scored on an outfield error as Belle Fourche went ahead 6-0 in the third. JT Hahne singled to score Sean Wahlfeldt as the score was now 7-0.
Hahne scored on a Voyles single to put Post 32 up 8-0 in the third. A double by Heck plated Voyles and made the score 9-0. Voyles and Heck came home on Nolan Wahlfeldt’s double as Belle Fourche led 11-0.
A Thomsen single plated Nolan Wahlfeldt and Evan Vissia, putting Post 32 up 13-0 in the fourth.
Belle Fourche tallied two runs in the fourth to end the game. Harvey Walding scored on a Heck single; Darian Pesicka singled to plate Davis.
The Post 32 offense received three runs and two hits from Davis. Heck scored two runs and added three hits. Nolan Wahlfeldt earned the pitching win.
Belle Fourche runs: Dalton Davis 3, Aiden Voyles 2, Sean Wahlfeldt 2, Gabe Heck 2, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Evan Vissia 1, Caden Thomsen 1, Bryson Harvey 1, JT Hahne 1, Harvey Walding 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Thomsen 2, Davis 2, Voyles 2, Heck 2, Darian Pesicka 1, Vissia 1, Hahne 1, Walding 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Anthony Budmayr 1, S. Wahlfeldt 1, N. Wahlfeldt 1, Heck 1.
Belle Fourche triples: S. Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: N. Wahlfeldt 2 1/3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts; S. Wahlfeldt 2/3 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 1 strikeout; Davis 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
Post 32 will open its state tournament play Friday against Elk Point-Jefferson. Redfield is hosting this eight-team event.
“It doesn’t matter where you’re seeded,” Doran said in describing the upcoming tournament.
“Once you get to state, it’s just the fact that you’re there. Any one of those top eight teams that are left can win the championship.”
