American daredevil, Coleman Freeman, to perform at Sturgis Rally

STURGIS — Coleman Freeman will perform at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“I’ve had this poster of Main Street above my bed since I was 12, ever since my first time going to Sturgis. Knowing I got to jump my Harley (his record-setting stunt for the Rally’s 2019 opening ceremonies drawing 30,000+ spectators) over that iconic street is humbling,” said Freeman. “Not only is it an honor to be the only man to fly a motorcycle over Main Street Sturgis, but I am blessed to be able to entertain at the world’s most famous motorcycle Rally! This is my absolute passion -- and I’m beyond excited to raise money for first responders while doing what I love.”
Freeman, a emergency responder, will attempt of the most iconic stunts to take place in Downtown Sturgis during the city’s 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Freeman will inject adrenaline-fueled thrills and champion support for non-profit group Responder Rescue, as the main event during the Rally’s closing ceremonies.
Having completed more than 200 jumps in his five-plus years of jumping career and 17-plus years as motorcycle stunt-man and nationally acclaimed daredevil, Freeman continues to pioneer the industry with his modified Harley-Davidson XG750, through both extreme stunt-show entertainment and paying homage to his childhood hero Evel Knievel.
The American Daredevil’s Block Party, VIP ticket holders get to enjoy downhome BBQ presented by St. Louis based Sugarfire Smokehouse, with pre-event festivities joined by industry professionals and an exclusive autograph and Q&A session with Freeman.
“It’s great to have Cole back during the 81st for a jump over Main Street. This type of daredevil event is what the city of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was founded on, and we are excited to continue that legacy,” said Jerry Cole, Rally director.
To benefit St. Louis charity Responder Rescue, Cole will design and build a one-of-a-kind custom motorcycle giving it away the day of the show.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.