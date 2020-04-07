All high school events cancelled

PIERRE — The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) announced Monday afternoon that all remaining SDHSAA events for 2019-20 are cancelled.
This includes all spring activities and all postponed winter events.
SDHSAA Executive Director Dr. San Swartos issued the following statement:
With the Governor’s announcement of in-person school closure for the remainder of the school year, all remaining SDHSAA events for 2019-20, to include all spring activities and all postponed winter events, are cancelled.
This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly.
We thank all of the participants, their coaches/directors/advisors/administration, their parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events.
To our senior participants- we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures.
This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.
The cancellation will be formalized at the April 21st Regular Meeting of the SDHSAA Board of Directors. We look forward to the resumption of high school activities during the 2020-21 school year, and will continue work on those events at this time.
The SDHSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process.
