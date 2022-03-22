All-BHC girls’ basketball team announced

RAPID CITY — Girls’ basketball players from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown earned spots on the All-Black Hills Conference team.
St. Thomas More forged a 10-0 record for the conference title. Belle Fourche finished third at 7-3. Spearfish was seventh at 5-5, with Sturgis Brown eighth at 3-7 and Lead-Deadwood 10th at 0-10.
A team receives four first-team selections for winning the conference title. The second-place team has three first-team selections, with two apiece for the third- and fourth-place squads. Each of the other six teams has one first-team selection.
Every team also places two players on the honorable mention squad.
Area selections follow.
Belle Fourche first team: senior Kaylin Garza, junior Dylan Stedillie.
Belle Fourche honorable mention: junior Chloe Crago, sophomore Mataya Ward.
Spearfish first team: senior Stella Marcus.
Spearfish honorable mention: junior Tayler Duncan, ninth-grader Mya Kochuten.
Sturgis Brown first team: senior Kaylee Whatley.
Sturgis Brown honorable mention: senior Tatum Ligtenberg, senior Reese Ludwick.
Lead-Deadwood first team: senior Rachel Janssen.
Lead-Deadwood honorable mention: senior Jayna Prince, ninth-grader Piper Rogers.
