Alan Tellinghuisen Memorial Tournament schedule announced

SPEARFISH — The 12th Annual Alan Tellinghuisen Memorial Legion baseball Tournament begins today and goes through Sunday, at the Black Hills Energy Sports Comples in Spearfish.
The tournament schedule follows.
Thursday, June 3
Noon — Belle Fourche Post 32 vs. Douglas
2:30 p.m. — Rapid City Babe Ruth vs. Newcastle
5 p.m. — Spearfish Post 164 vs. Wheatland
5:30 p.m. — Spearfish Post 164 vs. Billings Expos
Friday, June 4
9:30 a.m. — BF Post 32 vs. Newcastle
Noon — Billings Expos vs. Wheatland
2:30 p.m. — Billings Expos vs. RC Babe Ruth
5 p.m. — Douglas vs. RC Babe Ruth
7:30 p.m. Spearfish Post 164 vs. Douglas
Saturday, June 5
9:30 a.m. — Douglas vs. Newcastle
Noon — Billings Expos vs. Newcastle
2:30 p.m. — Wheatland vs. RC Babe Ruth
5 p.m. — BF Post 32 vs. Wheatland
7:30 p.m. — BF Post 32 vs. Spearfish Post 164
Sunday, June 6
9 a.m. — No. 5 seed vs. No. 6 seed
11:15 a.m. — No. 3 seed vs. No. 4 seed
1:30 p.m. — No. 1 seed vs. No. 2 seed
