Alan Tellinghuisen Memorial Tournament schedule announced

SPEARFISH — The 12th Annual Alan Tellinghuisen Memorial Legion baseball Tournament begins today and goes through Sunday, at the Black Hills Energy Sports  Comples in Spearfish.

The tournament schedule follows.

Thursday, June 3

Noon — Belle Fourche Post 32 vs. Douglas

2:30 p.m. — Rapid City Babe Ruth vs. Newcastle

5 p.m. — Spearfish Post 164 vs. Wheatland

5:30 p.m. — Spearfish Post 164  vs. Billings Expos

Friday, June 4

9:30 a.m. — BF Post 32 vs. Newcastle

Noon — Billings Expos vs. Wheatland

2:30 p.m. — Billings Expos vs. RC Babe Ruth

5 p.m. — Douglas vs. RC Babe Ruth

7:30 p.m. Spearfish Post 164  vs. Douglas

Saturday, June 5

9:30 a.m. — Douglas vs. Newcastle

Noon — Billings Expos vs. Newcastle

2:30 p.m. — Wheatland vs. RC Babe Ruth

5 p.m. — BF Post 32 vs. Wheatland

7:30 p.m. — BF Post 32 vs. Spearfish Post 164

Sunday, June 6

9 a.m. — No. 5 seed vs. No. 6 seed

11:15 a.m. — No. 3 seed vs. No. 4 seed

1:30 p.m. — No. 1 seed vs. No. 2 seed

