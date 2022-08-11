Aberdeen to host inaugural SDHSAA girls’ saoftball tournament

Courtesy photo

PIERRE — The first-ever girls’ softball tournament sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association will take place June 1-3, 2023, in Aberdeen.

At the SDHSAA board meeting July 28, assistant executive director Jo Auch said the tournament would be held at Northern State University.

