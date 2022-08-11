PIERRE — The first-ever girls’ softball tournament sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association will take place June 1-3, 2023, in Aberdeen.
At the SDHSAA board meeting July 28, assistant executive director Jo Auch said the tournament would be held at Northern State University.
She told the board that the first tournament would include all three classes at the same site.
“They’ve got a beautiful facility,” Auch said of the softball fields at Northern. She noted that the only drawback is a lack of lights which may limit the number of championship games that can be played at the main field.
There are 55 schools signed up to offer the newly sanctioned sport with teams to be split into AA, A and B classifications.
SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said that the staff will analyze how the tournament plays out using just one site. Subsequent tournaments could be held at three sites in three communities, he said.
Each classification will offer an eight-team field for the tournament.
“Having everybody in the same city is going to be pretty special,” Auch said.
Choosing a site for a state tournament is usually the responsibility of the association’s site selection committee.
Because girls’ softball is a new sport, Auch vetted facilities in Vermillion, Brookings and Rapid City before settling on Aberdeen.
The SDHSAA Board Chairman Mark Murphy of Aberdeen appointed new members to the site selection committee for the 2022-23 school year.
The committee will be chaired by board member Kelly Messmer of Harding County.
Other board members on the committee are Jeff Danielsen of Watertown and Barry Mann of Wakpala.
The committee also includes five activities directors: Casey Meile of Sioux Falls Public Schools, Jared Vasquez of Rapid City Area Schools, Dawn Seiler of Aberdeen Central, Terry Rotert of Huron and Mike Jewett of Brookings.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.