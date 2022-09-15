A wall of horns coming

OPINION — It is the middle of archery elk season in the Black Hills and rifle elk season is underway out here on the prairie.
I’ve spent the first ten days of the season listening to bulls bugle and then heard them slowly fade away.
With the majority of the violent rut behavior happening the last two weeks of September, I was in no way prepared for the angry wall of horns that came after me over my fence on the 11th.
By the first of the month, the herd bulls have gathered their harems, and are being stalked by the second string; younger animals that are constantly trying to steal away their cows.
Yet the lady wapiti are not yet ready to conceive and so the patriarchs of each herd conserve their energy.
They swagger and bellow, threaten and growl, but rarely engage in battle.
There is too much to lose if they become injured and with no receptive cows, no reason to yet do battle.
So instead, they retreat.
They gather their herds and angrily grumble as they leave the fields and drive their families ahead of them while keeping a rear guard to prevent a cow kidnapping.
Historically, you can get a herd bull to give you an angry flyby shot the first two days of the season.
They have yet to discover the scent of man on their trails and will turn back to a hunter’s call to flash their antlers.
Sadly, this is also the period when most hunters are unprepared for a bull elk’s grandeur and miss that first shot.
I tell clients every year if they have never hunted elk with a bow, “ Shoot at the first branch antlered bull God offers.
You are going to miss, so its best to get it out of your system.”
This year’s hunter was predictably unprepared for the six-point bull that walked past at twenty yards on opening day.
He was stunned to see a bull of that size, so close, and on the first day.
So, he put his forty-yard pin on its shoulder and launched his first arrow over its back and into the forest, never to be rediscovered.
We spent over an hour scouring the forest floor for any trace and he saw the same bull later that morning in fine health and heading into the dark timber to escape from the heat.
I have done the same thing, perhaps numerous times, and totally understand how reason leaves the mind when the bodies adrenal system takes charge of our actions.
Buck fever, or bull blindness, there are dozens of excuses for misjudging that first shot. But the best reason is awe.
A mere human cannot imagine that they are occupying the same space in the forest with a wild animal that is so magnificent.
It overrules the senses.
Hiking out of a deep canyon Saturday morning, I was enjoying the first frost, and the accompanying dance of the birch leaves as they gently migrated to the forest floor.
I had been in the presence of four bulls, but none would close the distance.
It was too still to stalk.
The sound of the cascading golden birch leaves was the only sound. I called an early end to the hunt and headed home to receive a load of Scotch Highland cows and calves.
When my wife and I visited the homeland of my grandfathers, we were taken aback by the savagery of Scottish history.
When Shakespeare wrote of the “Evil that men do” he might have been discussing a few of my ancestors.
The cattle there were beautiful and picturesque. Serene in their pastures and accustomed to the unwanted attention of American tourists.
But the cattle that were unloaded at my home that day included one cow that was as savage and full of fight as any ancient Scott.
The cows unloaded peacefully to explore their new pen.
The delivery driver suggested that the one low spot in the fence might attract a jumper just before he pulled away.
I was dragging over a panel to eliminate the temptation when the hairy witch turned on the jets and charged the fence.
I have never seen a bull elk come after a hunter with that much blood in their eyes.
She rotated her horns back and forth like a samurai as she slammed into the steel between us, tore it from the hinges, and made her escape, abandoning her calf with the knowledge that she could always make more.
I have been rushed by many head of cattle and almost always been able to turn them back with wild bravado, waving arms, and loud yells.
This mad cow reminded me of the wild men from the highlands and called my bluff with the absolute certainty that she could drive her horns right through my confidence.
I can’t wait to get back to the relative safety of the elk woods where they are only trying to kill each other.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
