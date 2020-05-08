A look back at past sporting events

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Pioneer is running a periodic series recapping area sports highlights from the past.
This installment features the period from May 9-13, in five-year intervals, between five and 20 years ago.
Five years ago (2015)
Spearfish High School senior Tyrell Rosencranz signs a letter of intent to compete in track at the University of Mary.
Damian Hall of Spearfish wins the invitational boys’ 200-meter dash at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays track meet. He turns in a school-record time of 22.02 seconds.
Lead-Deadwood wins the Region 4A girls’ golf title, with Belle Fourche third. Both teams qualify for the upcoming state tournament. Jade Burr’s 18-hole 83 paces Belle Fourche and is good for second place. Lead-Deadwood’s Courtney Gould shoots a 91 for sixth place.
Black Hills State University women’s basketball coach Mark Nore’s name is drawn for a Lueders Food Center shopping spree. He collects $747 worth of food in 150 seconds.
Ten years ago (2010)
Lead-Deadwood defeats Pine Ridge 9-1 in high school baseball action. The Golddiggers use a seven-run sixth inning — highlighted by Jake O’Grady’s bases-loaded home run — to seal the victory.
Black Hills State wins its fifth straight Dakota Athletic Conference women’s track title. Shannon Hellman wins three events (100-meter hurdles, 400 dash, 200 dash) and is named the meet’s outstanding female performer.
Black Hills State finishes second at the Dakota Athletic Conference men’s track meet. Jason Boeding (hammer throw and shot put) and Cody Bordewyk (3000- and 5000-meter runs) win two events apiece for the Yellow Jackets.
Five area athletes earns top honors at the Black Hills Track Classic in Sturgis. They are Sturgis’ Kaitlin Peterson (girls’ 1600-meter run), Sturgis’ Madeleine Takahashi (girls’ 3200 run), Spearfish’s Megan Quinn (girls’ discus), Spearfish’s Abby Albers (girls’ long jump), and Lead-Deadwood’s Xavier Glover (boys’ triple jump).
South Dakota Region 4 earns the U.S. Gymnastics Association team championship in Dallas, Texas. Spearfish’s Wynter Childers earns fifth place in floor exercises and ninth place in all-around.
Spearfish’s Lisa Krogstad signs a letter of intent to compete in track at South Dakota State University.
Black Hills State is eying a move from NAIA to NCAA Division II. The South Dakota Board of Regents will consider the school’s case in the near future.
Fifteen years ago (2005)
The girls’ division of the Mountain West Invitational track meet ends with Belle Fourche second, Lead-Deadwood seventh, and Newell 10th. Winners include Lead-Deadwood’s Breynn Feterl (800-meter run); Lead-Deadwood’s Amanda Olson (girls’ 100 hurdles); Lead-Deadwood’s 4x400 relay; Belle Fourche’s Celena Myers (pole vault); Belle Fourche’s Stephanie Reeves (long jump); Belle Fourche’s 4x100 and 4x200 relays; and Newell’s Sammi Shaykett (shot put).
The boys’ division of the Mountain West Invitational track meet ends with Belle Fourche first and Lead-Deadwood eighth. Winners include Belle Fourche’s Marcus Harms (200- and 400-meter dashes); Belle Fourche’s 4x100, 4x200, ad 4x400 relays; and Lead-Deadwood’s Dan Brick (pole vault).
Lead-Deadwood’s varsity girls’ golf team defeats Rapid City Stevens 178-190 in a dual. Tassy Rantapaa’s nine-hole 41 for the Golddiggers enables her to place second.
Deadwood hosts the fifth round of the Marvin Garrett Rough Stock Series. Winners are John Adison (81 points on bareback riding), Ryan Elshere (83 on saddle bronc), Luke Meeks (84 on bull riding), and Ryan Moncur (79 on steer riding).
Lead-Deadwood’s Jenna Jones signs a letter of intent to join the University of Sioux Falls women’s soccer program.
Doug Hughes steps down after 11 seasons as Belle Fourche’s head football coach. The Broncs reached the state title game in 1996 and 2000 under his tutelage.
Twenty years ago (2000)
Keith Moore steps down as Lead-Deadwood varsity boys’ basketball coach. The Golddiggers finished eighth at the 2000 state A tournament: their first such appearance since 1977.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.