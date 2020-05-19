A look back at area sports highlights

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Pioneer is running a periodic series recapping area sports highlights from the past.
This installment features the period from May 14-19, in five-year intervals, between five and 15 years ago.
Five years ago (2015)
Six area athletes earned first place at the Rapid City Qualifier track meet. They were Spearfish’s Ashley Odenbach (girls’ 400-meter dash), Sturgis’ Klara Lyon (girls’ pole vault), Sturgis’ Tara Eddington (girls’ triple jump), Sturgis’ Jacob Simmons (boys’ 800 run), Spearfish’s Kyler Schmidt (boys’ pole vault), and Lead-Deadwood’s Joel Fish (boys’ discus).
Lead-Deadwood toppled Hot Springs 10-3 in a regional high school baseball game. An eight-run sixth inning sealed the Golddiggers’ win. AJ Lawver notched the pitching win; Tyler Finster collected three hits.
Spearfish Gymnastics Academy member Wynter Childers earned the Senior B title at the Junior Olympics Championships in Des Moines, Iowa. Her 38.550 all-around score included first place on vault (9.725), first place on balance beam (9.650), second place on floor exercises (9.675), and a tie for ninth place on uneven bars (9.500).
Jenna Geist of Spearfish recorded a hole-in-one at the state AA girls’ golf tournament, held at Rapid City’s Meadowbrook course. She aced the 133-yard 12th hole en route to an 18-hole 104: her best score of the season.
Ten years ago (2010)
Belle Fourche finished second at the Region 4A girls’ golf tournament, with Lead-Deadwood placing third. Belle Fourche’s McKenzie Watson shot an 18-hole 87 for medalist honors. Lead-Deadwood’s Ellise Nichols carded a 96 for sixth place.
Black Hills State University’s Heidi Kwilinski earned a spot on the All-Dakota Athletic Conference women’s softball team. The outfielder hit .400 while scoring 29 runs and driving in 18 for the Yellow Jackets.
Spearfish’s Abby Albers reset the state girls’ long jump record. Her effort of 19 feet 3.25 inches at the Greater Dakota Conference track meet eclipsed the 19-1 mark she had set one month before.
Several other area athletes claimed top honors at the Greater Dakota Conference track meet. They were Sturgis’ Kahlie Peterson (girls 1,600-meter run), Sturgis girls’ 3,200 relay, Spearfish’s Slade Hansen (boys’ 110 hurdles), Sturgis’ Jason Duprel (boys’ pole vault), and Spearfish’s Gavin Cordell (boys’ triple jump).
Lead resident Casey Nelson bowled a 300 game at Bed Rock Lanes. It was the third sanctioned perfect game since the facility opened.
Lead-Deadwood’s Shelby-Wayne Williams won the boys’ 800- and 1600-meter run events at the Black Hills Conference track meet. Other area champions were Lead-Deadwood’s Xavier Glover (boys’ triple jump), Belle Fourche’s Kaylee Willard (girls’ pole vault), Newell’s Taylor Trohkimoinen (girls’ high jump), and Newell’s Hayden Durch (boys’ 110 hurdles).
Fifteen years ago (2005)
Belle Fourche’s Marcus Harms won the boys’ 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dash events at the Black Hills Conference track meet. Newell’s Lynnae Fox took home top honors in the girls’ shot put and discus events. Other area champions were Lead-Deadwood’s Breynn Feterl (girls’ 400 dash), Belle Fourche’s Stephanie Reeves (girls’ long jump), Belle Fourche’s David Taylor (boys’ long jump), the Belle Fourche boys’ 800 relay, the Belle Fourche girls’ 400 relay, and the Belle Fourche girls’ 1,600 relay.
Two Spearfish track athletes met automatic state qualifying standards. Sadie Pravecek (girls’ discus) and Trevor Olson (boys’ discus) did so at the Greater Dakota Conference meet.
Spearfish defeated St. Thomas More 6-3 in a varsity boys’ tennis dual. Pat Hurst, Dan Terveen, and Paul Brimm picked up singles victories for the Spartans.
