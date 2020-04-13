SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch and Expedition League woodbat circuit are currently planning to start their 2020 season on May 26.
Area fans have spent time reflecting on the first two seasons. A recap of the 2018 debut season appeared in the April 7 Black Hills Pioneer.
This installment summarizes that second season of 2019.
Forty-one players from 20 states and 33 schools earned representation on a Spearfish team that finished 28-33 during that campaign.
“It was an awesome experience that I will definitely cherish,” head coach Adam Core said in describing the 2019 campaign following the season.
Here is a recap.
Spearfish laced 12 hits in the season opener and defeated the Hub City Hotshots 10-2. Native son Jaxon Rosencranz scored two runs and added three hits, with Joe Lewis collecting the pitching win.
The Sasquatch brought a 5-3 record into its home game against defending champion Western Nebraska and claimed a 5-3 victory. Jake Gray scored a run and added two hits; Riley McSherry notched the pitching win.
Spearfish won three of four games at Hastings and improved to 9-5 on the season.
Zach Filos pitched a complete-game six-hitter as the Sasquatch defeated expansion Wheat City 11-1. Josue Rangel’s efforts included three runs and four hits.
Rosencranz added three hits as Spearfish’s 14-7 win over Wheat City pushed the winning streak to five games. A 16-9 loss to Hastings ended that streak at seven games and dropped the Sasquatch’s record to 14-6.
A 20-7 conquest of Casper ended the season’s first half and put Spearfish’s record at 19-11. Rosencranz scored four runs and added three hits as the Sasquatch set a team record for most runs in a game.
The Sasquatch sat three games behind Western Nebraska (21-7) in the Clark Division’s first-half standings.
Spearfish struggled early in the season’s second half, dropping eight of its first 11 games.
A three-run, ninth-inning rally propelled the Sasquatch past Hastings 7-6. Chad Call scored on a two-out, bases-loaded wild pitch to boost Spearfish’s second-half record to 4-8. Rosencranz and Call turned in two-run, two-hit efforts on offense; Dylan High earned the pitching win.
Spearfish fell 10-6 to Casper in its final game before the All-Star break. Logan Wensley, Joe Yorke, Dillon Holiday, Z Westley, High, and Rangel represented the Sasquatch in the All-Star festivities in Minot, N.D.
The Sasquatch dropped six of seven games before returning home. An 11-3 win over Wheat City put Spearfish at 8-19 for the second half. Westley — who had won the home run competition during the All-Star break — scored three runs and added three hits. High posted the pitching win.
A 9-5 win over Wheat City marked Spearfish’s home finale. Westley played all nine positions, with Dawson Martin and Call collecting three hits apiece. Brayden Spears got the pitching win.
Spearfish fell 2-0 to Wheat City to end the season.
The Sasquatch finished third in hitting with a team average of .276 (546 hits in 1,976 at-bats).
Westley placed eighth in the league at .361 (48 hits in 133 at-bats). His other totals were 14 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, and 34 runs batted in (RBI).
Rangel’s .339 batting average was good for second on the team. His team-high 59 hits (in 174 at-bats) included 11 doubles, one triple, one home run, and 27 RBI.
Call finished with a .311 batting average (47 hits in 151 at-bats). He laced 10 doubles and drove in 18 runs.
Yorke recorded 51 hits in 171 at-bats for a .298 average. He added eight doubles and two home runs to complement a team-high 38 RBI.
Rosencranz finished with 56 hits in 193 at-bats for a .290 average. He added five doubles, four triples (a team high), four home runs, and 34 runs batted in.
A staff earned run average (ERA) of 6.13 placed Spearfish eighth in the league.
High forged a 3-2 record to go with a 4.50 ERA and team-high eight saves. He pitched 34 innings and allowed 19 runs, 23 hits, and 34 walks to go with 52 strikeouts.
Ben Larson turned in a 3-4 record and 5.40 ERA. He pitched 46 2/3 innings and allowed 31 runs, 46 hits, and 26 walks to complement 33 strikeouts.
Spearfish averaged 380 fans per home game. The Expedition League website lists total attendance of 7,443 for 32 home dates.
