A look at past sports headlines

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Pioneer is running a periodic series recapping area sports highlights from the past.
This installment features the period from April 25 through 28, in five-year intervals, between five and 25 years ago.
Five years ago (2015)
Black Hills State University rodeo team members swept the all-around honors at the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede. Wyatt Bice claimed cowboy honors on a weekend that featured a team roping average title with Hastings College’s Tucker White. Samantha Jorgenson earned cowgirl honors, and she turned in a 2.7-second breakaway roping run. Black Hills State finished first in the women’s team standings; the men placed fourth.
Black Hills State split a women’s softball doubleheader with UC-Colorado Springs. The Yellow Jackets won the first game 11-3 and dropped the second 3-2. Nia Shumpert and Cassie Smith turned in two-run, one-hit efforts for Black Hills State in the first game.
Madison McLaughlin of Black Hills State set a school record and reached an automatic qualifying mark for the NCAA Division II track meet. She boasted a throw of 52 feet 3.75 inches in the women’s shot put event.
Spearfish’s Damian Hall set a school record at the Pierre Legion Relays track meet. He turned in a time of 10.6 seconds in the boys’ 100-meter dash.
The Spearfish girls’ golf team edged Rapid City Central by three shots to win the Belle Fourche Invitational title. Nellie Enderby’s 18-hole 87 paced the Spartans and was good for third place. Belle Fourche’s Jade Burr fired an 82 for medalist honors as the Broncs’ team finished third.
Ten years ago (2010)
Several Black Hills State track athletes finished first at the Yellow Jacket Open. They were Shannon Hellman (women’s 100-meter dash), Leigh Anne Whiteside (women’s 3,000 steeplechase), Wendy O’Lexey (women’s 5,000 run), Erin Curran (women’s 1,500 run), Cole Nicholas (men’s hammer throw), and Cody Bordewyk (men’s 3,000 steeplechase).
Black Hills State swept Valley City State 5-3 and 7-2 in a women’s softball doubleheader. Krista Glieforst hit a three-run home run in the first game for the Yellow Jackets. Game two featured Katie Wagner, who collected two hits and drove in two runs.
Two Sturgis girls’ events claimed top honors at the Pierre Legion Relays track meet. M’Kenzi McNenny finished first in the girls’ long jump. The girls’ 3,200-meter relay also entered the winner’s circle.
Joey Painter of Black Hills State won the all-around cowgirl title at the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede college rodeo. Her efforts helped the women’s team finish second. The men picked up third place in the team standings.
Sturgis, Spearfish, and Lead-Deadwood claimed the top three team spots at the Sturgis Invitational girls’ golf tournament. Spearfish’s Hayley Decker fired a nine-hole 41 for medalist
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.