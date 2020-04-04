A look at ‘blasts from the past’

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Pioneer will run an occasional series recapping area sports highlights from the past.
This installment features the period from April 1 through 4, in five-year intervals, between five and 30 years ago.
Five years ago (2015)
Spearfish tied for second place at the Sturgis girls’ golf quadrangular. Nellie Enderby shot a nine-hole 45 for Spearfish.
Black Hills State University’s golf team finished fourth at Montana State-Billings. Amanda Kopren’s 36-hole 155 paced the Yellow Jackets and enabled her to place fourth.
Spearfish track and field athletes won a total of eight events at the Rapid City Qualifier. Damian Hall (boys’ 100-meter dash and 200 dash) and Michaela Cermak (girls’ discus and shot put) won two events apiece for the Spartans.
Three other area track athletes finished first at the Rapid City Qualifier. They were Belle Fourche’s Corey Hockenbary (boys’ 3,200-meter run), Belle Fourche’s Shayla Howell (girls’ high jump), and Lead-Deadwood’s Jade Derby (girls’ long jump).
Belle Fourche earned runner-up honors at the Rapid City Invitational girls’ golf tournament. Jade Burr fired an 18-hole 88 for second place.
The Lead-Deadwood girls’ golf team placed third at the Rapid City Invitational. Taylor Beagle’s 18-hole 111 paced the Golddiggers and was good for eighth place.
Black Hills State University hammer throwers Jacob Johnson and Madison McLaughlin claimed top honors at a collegiate track meet in Sioux Falls.
Ten years ago (2010)
Spearfish Gymnastics Academy members competed at the state meet. Savannah Childers (floor exercises) and Hannah Riley (uneven bars) claimed top honors in Level 8. Level 10 competition featured Wynter Childers, who placed first in all five events: vault, bars, balance beam, floor exercises, and all-around.
Fifteen years ago (2005)
Billy “The Kid” Walters of Deadwood is training for a third run at a National Gold Gloves boxing title. The 152-pound boxer started in the sport at age 8.
Belle Fourche’s Randy Herman earned a first-team spot on the class A All-State boys’ basketball team. The senior averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 89 percent from the free throw line. Belle Fourche finished 15-7 on the season.
Lead-Deadwood finished only one shot behind Rapid City Stevens (189 to 190) for the Rapid City Invitational girls’ golf title. Tara Hofer carded a nine-hole 43 for the Golddiggers and placed second.
The South Dakota Tech Bauer Invitational college track meet included three stadium records by Black Hills State University athletes. Angi Axmann (women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase), Wesleigh Hardy (women’s 800 run), and Surrena Davidson (women’s 400 dash) did the honors. Axmann’s effort also set a new school record.
Twenty years ago (2000)
Four Spearfish track team members met state qualifying standards at the Douglas Invitational. Mike Goodrich (boys’ long jump), Jamie Hahn (girls’ 3,200-meter run), David Edwards (boys’ high jump), and James Jeffery (boys’ 400 dash) did the honors.
Coral Thomas of Lead-Deadwood met a state qualifying standard at the Douglas Invitational track meet. She did so in the girls’ shot put event.
Twenty-five years ago (1995)
Black Hills State University’s Mike Ryan won two events at the South Dakota Tech Invitational college track meet. He claimed top honors in the men’s 800- and 1,500-meter runs.
Spearfish track athletes Matt Berry (boys’ shot put) and Lexie Summers (girls’ high jump) met state qualifying standards at the Douglas Early Bird meet. “He’s been working hard in the program for four years, and now the rewards are starting to come to him,” Spartans’ head coach Duane Tordoff said of Berry, whose top effort that day covered 50 feet 4.75 inches.
Thirty years ago (1990)
Six area wrestlers emerged as champions from the state AAU tournament in Mitchell. Sturgis’ winners were Ryan Keffeler (66 pounds in Division III), Jason Keffeler (80 pounds in Division III), and Darrin Heisinger (90 pounds in Division III). Lead-Deadwood received state titles from Darren Ward (85 pounds in Division I) and Justin Harty (Superheavyweight in Division IV). Belle Fourche’s Daniel Gorder won the Superheavyweight title in Division II.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.