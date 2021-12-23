A hunter for Christmas

OPINION — It’s embarrassing in hindsight.
My Mom and Dad were raising three kids and struggling along on an Air Force sergeant’s salary yet every Christmas, for several years in a row, I asked for the same gift.
The Marx Electro-Shot Shooting Gallery had it all including bells and whistle.
Windup ducks could be engaged from the back.
There was a roaring lion with an opening at the mouth that only a perfect shot could enter.
A ringing bell and a counter gave you a high score.
With the flip of a switch, you could go from single-shot to fully automatic.
The announcer on the TV commercial put just the right amount of challenge in his voice that said only the best shots would ever earn such a toy and that a practiced owner could certainly learn to outshoot all of his friends.
I had no idea how little my folks made. Dad worked in an electronics store doing repairs after his duty shifts and we owned one of the first color TV’s on our block because he bought the parts from the Heathkit company and built it himself.
A price listed from the time period had the shooting gallery coming in at just about a day’s salary.
It cost too much.
Instead, my folks first tried a windup rabbit that came with a double-barreled shotgun that shot suction-cup-tipped darts.
The darts were too cool.
If you licked them first, they would stick to the bathroom mirror which was the only place mom would let me shoot.
Because the picture window started to get a little gummy, and my sister complained when you tried to get them to stick to her forehead.
If you wound up the rabbit, it would hop along on its wheels in a tight circle, and you could take shots at it as it went by.
It wasn’t the gallery, but it was the hit of my Christmas for the single day it survived.
I took the shotgun to bed with me and when mom came in to kiss me goodnight, she sat down on the stock and the barrels snapped away from the plastic action.
I still have that rabbit.
The next year’s rifle suffered a similar fate. It was a tourist-store muzzle-loader with real firing caps.
If you jammed a cork ball down the length of the barrel, a cap placed over the firing pan would send the projectile zipping across the room.
I made the mistake of watching Fess Parker play both Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone after school and saw him wedge his rifle against a door to escape an attack.
Sadly, when I tried to do the same with my bedroom door, it proved no match for my mother’s shoulder, and she snapped that one in half too.
This was back in the day when no child’s door had a lock on it. Momma could not imagine any reason that door shouldn’t have opened for her to check on me.
I don’t think a real rifle would have stood any better chance.
Mom was built solid, and ranch- raised.
I used to read those stories of women who were in car accidents with their children and lifted vehicles off their kids.
There was never a doubt in my mind that my mom couldn’t grab a door frame and flip a car.
I’d seen her snap rifles in half.
By the time my folks could afford the shooting gallery, I had gotten older and become more aware of the extravagance.
I’d stopped asking, but my younger sister couldn’t leave well enough alone and unwrapped everyone’s presents before the big day and then cleverly rewrapped each gift.
I put my fingers in my ears and ran away from her as she yelled out the big secret that she had hoped I would beg to hear.
I didn’t want to know, but I heard it anyway.
It wasn’t a pleasant noise.
The sounds of the bells clanging and the metal ducks tipping, the paint chipping and the ball bearings rolling back down just to be shot again created an unholy racket.
I was banished to my room.
No one told me that hunting would be so lonely.
Merry Christmas from the folks here at Crow Creek Wildlife.
May all of your hunts be with family and friends and your holidays filled with joy, because mountain lion season opens tomorrow and I’ve been hunting them since I was six.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
