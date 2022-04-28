A different kind of antelope hunt

OPINION — At nearly twice the size of the Black Hills, the White Sands Missile Range is one of the US Military’s largest facilities.
Used to test advanced weapons systems, it has very limited access to civilians and is home to some of the wildest and least disturbed country in the nation.
Through the years, exotic species have been introduced to take advantage of a desert landscape considered inhospitable to native wildlife.
Barbary sheep, ibex, and gemsbok have all flourished and established huntable populations.
In the case of the gemsbok, a species originally from the Kalahari Desert of Southern Africa, more than three thousand animals now require annual herd reductions and lucky hunters have their names thrown into a lottery for the once-in-a lifetime tags.
For one fortunate Spearfish hunter it only took a phone call.
High School junior, Caden Langenfeld, had a fortuitous text from Darrel Kress, the owner of Weapons4Warriors a philanthropic organization that gifts hunts and weapons to deserving veterans and youth.
He had a license available and wondered if Caden would like to experience a desert adventure.
There are currently more than 3000 African gemsbok or oryx roaming the missile range and their herd numbers exceed biologist recommendations.
With an ecosystem as fragile as a desert, it is essential that herd numbers are kept in check.
Caden told Darrel that he was more than ready to take a break from our long winter and made the 14-hour drive with his father.
The Spearfish hunters were met by Darrel’s sons Cody and Nate.
They helped with spotting the elusive antelope among the unfamiliar desert landscape.
Gemsbok are among the most striking animals on the planet with dual ebony sabers rising more than three feet above their heads.
Their horns are used as weapons against each other and to defend themselves against the attack of lions in their Kalahari homelands.
They wear batman’s mask across their horse-like faces while the remainder of their body alternates between the colors of sand and shadows.
A long tail flows behind them like a mustang.
If misfortune snaps one of those horns, one can easily believe that unicorns are real.
In order to limit conflict with scheduled military exercises, Oryx hunting is limited to two-day hunts, four times per year.
At their morning orientation meeting with the New Mexico GFP, Caden was informed that he was the first South Dakota hunter in their memory.
No scouting is allowed before hand and with such broad expanses of open desert and strong winds, hunters were directed to the areas with the greatest animal densities and directed to glass from their vehicles.
Early that morning Caden’s crew were able to locate a small herd with a mature bull.
Males can weigh up to 650 pounds with average antler length of 33 inches.
Females, although smaller, can have even longer horns with lighter mass.
The hunters were able to work into position of the bedded antelope and then waited for the bull to rise.
Other hunters located the same group and began to stalk closer, threatening to spoil Langenfeld’s plans.
This gave the nervous antelope all the incentive they needed to leave their beds.
Fortunately, Caden was prepared for the 200-yard shot when his bull rose.
His 338 Remington Ultra Mag anchored his trophy with fifty yards.
Four sets of helping hands had the bull quickly loaded and on its way to the check station.
It was the only bull harvested at that time and its horns stretched to 35 inches.
As remarkable as the trophy, was the opportunity to hunt with family and new friends in 70-degree weather.
Caden enjoyed basking in the bright sunshine while his classmates suffered at home from the cold.
He went on to extol the wonderful flavor of the meat.
If African antelope taste anything like our pronghorn, I’m jealous of the thought of the hundreds of pounds now in their family freezer.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
