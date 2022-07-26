SPEARFISH — The 21st Annual Mark Larscheid Memorial Golf Tournament was held July 2 at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.
“Spearfish Canyon Golf Club, the host course, makes the tournament better each year,” said Mary Larscheid Christensen, who organizes this special event. “The golfers, steak tip dinner, attendees and live music make it a full day of remembering Mark.”
The tournament is held in memory of Mark Larscheid, who lost his life in an automobile accident in 2000.
He was a hurdler at Black Hills State University from 1969-1973 and also played football.
The tournament serves as a fundraiser to provide a track and field scholarship to a male or female each year at BHSU.
The past two years, the recipient has been Hannah Hendrick, a pole vaulter from Sioux Falls.
This year, 136 golfers hit the course.
Through hole sponsors, donations, and the silent auction, $9,000 will be added to the Mark Larscheid scholarship fund.
The scholarship that is awarded uses investment earnings from the endowment.
With this year’s donation, the scholarship fund will be over $90,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.