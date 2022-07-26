SPEARFISH — The 21st Annual Mark Larscheid Memorial Golf Tournament was held July 2 at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.

“Spearfish Canyon Golf Club, the host course, makes the tournament better each year,” said Mary Larscheid Christensen, who organizes this special event. “The golfers, steak tip dinner, attendees and live music make it a full day of remembering Mark.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.