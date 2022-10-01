By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Invitational cross country meet drew 898 runners Thursday at the Fort Meade Course.
The athletes came from 24 high school and 28 middle schools; from South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming
The Sturgis Brown Scooper boys cross country team placed third, Belle Fourche came in fifth, and Spearfish finished in ninth place.
The Lady Scoopers cross country team took second place, followed by Belle Fourche in eighth place.
Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s XC coach said the weather was a little warmer than it usually is this time of year.
“It was definitely hotter than normal, even more than we anticipated, and you throw in the hill, it makes for a tough race,” said Proefrock. “We had some kids really excel. Emilie Reedy, had a fantastic race, and Brinna Sheldon had a good day. On the boys’ side, Owen Koontz really stepped up and Deron Graf also ran well.”
Proefrock said, “It is nice to see some of the potential of the kids, and some that maybe we weren’t counting on, and you throw them in the mix and it makes for a lot of great potential and excitement going forward.”
Owen Koontz, a Sturgis Brown senior, finished the course in 18 minutes and 35 seconds and placed 17th overall.
“I thought we did pretty good on our own course, personally I did what I wanted to and placed where I thought I would. Our team is looking strong and we will have to fight hard against Belle Fourche for the conference title, but I think we can do it,” Koontz said.
Andy VanDeest, the Spearfish cross country coach, said this meet will help narrow the teams down to the top runners.
“The junior varsity kids looked really good today, especially the boys,” said VanDeest.
VanDeest said next week the team will start preparing for the conference meet, Thursday, in Spearfish.
“We are just trying to get our top six figured out on both the boys’ and girls’ side, so next week we will just look at sharpening things up, it will be cooler next week and that will help,” said VanDeest.
Erik Person, Lead-Deadwood’s XC coach said the team had a few runners who had good performances.
“We had some kids race really well today, everyone was battling the heat, so it was a preparation thing, some of our kids were really well prepared. Hallie (Person) got third and was in a tough three way race, and we have a couple weeks of key training coming up ahead of us,” said Person. “Clarissa (Heisinger), our senior, really raced well and in the last half mile picked up five places, and I was pleased to see that. The boys’ varsity continues to improve week after week, and that is our focus.”
Person, a sophomore at Lead-Deadwood, finished third overall in the ladies 5K race with a time of 20 minutes, 42 seconds.
“It was very hard, I was pushing and at the end she beat me fair and square. A lot of people have better foot speed than me but there’s not a lot I can do about that,” said Person. “I drank a lot of water, but with the heat, everyone got dehydrated. This is a nice course and it is fast, with one brutal hill, but the downhill is nice.”
