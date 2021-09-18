SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Ardan Fischer became the youngest rider to complete the Dakota Five-O mountain bike race two years after setting that as his goal.
Fischer, 8, completed the 50-mile mountain bike race in 9 hours, 21 minutes and 17 seconds. A total of 588 riders completed the course; he finished 551st overall.
This marked the 21st year of the Dakota Five-O. Race co-creator Kristi Jewett said that as far as is known, Fischer is the youngest rider to complete this event.
Rapid City’s Bodhi Linde was 9 years old when he finished the 2018 race.
Ardan was 6 years old when he attended the 2019 race. Youngest and oldest riders were announced that year, with the youngest rider being 10 years of age.
“He (Ardan) told me at the park that he wanted to train for it. He wanted to be the youngest to ever ride it,” his mother Ashleigh Fischer said.
Fischer is a third-grader at Creekside Elementary School. His father Alan finished the Dakota Five-O and enjoyed it, which also helped to spark Ardan’s interest.
Training began two years ago. Ardan attempted to complete the course in October 2020 but was not able to finish.
“That gave him more encouragement to keep training this year,” Ashleigh Fischer said of an effort that found him on a bike for 13 hours.
Darkness forced Ardan and Alan to stop after going down Dakota Ridge.
“I just wanted to complete the race,” Fischer said when asked about his goals for this year’s Dakota Five-O. He used a Fuel EX Junior racing bike.
The Dakota Ridge area initially posed the biggest challenge for the young. He said, upon reflection, it was the bridges in the Tinton Road area near the end of the race that were the hardest for him.
Racers needed to reach the halfway point by a certain time. Ardan and Alan had been at various points more than once, so they knew how long it would take to get to those stages.
“He rolled into Ball Park (Higgins Gulch aid station at mile 15), and they were half an hour ahead of schedule,” Ashleigh Fischer said. “He was really excited at that point.”
Ardan reached Old Baldy (aid station at mile 27) roughly one mile ahead of Alan. Ardan reached that site roughly an hour before the cutoff time.
“With his training, it was going to be close cutoff-wise,” Ashleigh said. “He knew that, so he pushed himself really hard to make it to the cutoff.”
The official cutoff time for Old Baldy this year was 1 hour and 45 minutes for the fifth wave of bikers. They left the starting line at 7:40 a.m.
It was estimated Ardan needed three hours to get from the city park to the bottom of Higgins Gulch by Dakota Ridge. He reached that site in 2 ½ hours.
Alan helped Ardan and encouraged him to finish the race. He also encouraged his son and kept him informed of the times.
“We went the same up until the Old Baldy loop,” Ardan said. “Then, he was kind of slowing down and told me to take off.”
Ashleigh said the plan was for the two to ride together. She added Alan couldn’t leave, and Ardan needed to leave so he could keep his pace.
“He knows every stage of the course,” Ashley said of Ardan. “He rode mile 26 to 38 by himself until his dad was able to recover and catch up with him.”
“I really liked when everyone helped me so I could get to the end,” Ardan said. He added some stopped at the aid station to assist him.
Bike problems were at a minimum for Fischer, who said the only difficulty he had was not being able to turn on his suspension.
Ardan felt a bit uncomfortable and intimidated at first going up against much older riders. He said that changed when he saw others he had passed.
“I was riding with some friends that I made on the Sturgis races this year,” Ardan said.
Ardan was asked how it felt to reach his goal of being this event’s youngest rider. “A lot better than I felt a few years ago,” he said.
Ashleigh recalled classmates, friends and teachers cheered Ardan along the way.
“Everybody knowing that it hurt my ears a lot,” Ardan said in recalling the atmosphere at the finish line. That was because of the cheering and cowbells that sound when a rider finishes the race. The Fischers live across the interstate in Spearfish. Ardan’s training two weeks before the Dakota Five-O consisted of 20 laps, 10 miles total, around a neighborhood that includes a hill.
Biking was not the only training Ardan undertook. He also participates in ju-jitsu, which he said helps him with his arm and leg strength.
“We also have this Workout Challenge, which is three 20-minute workouts,” Ardan said.
Ardan is a regular on the area mountain bike racing circuit. He competed in all of the Sturgis races, the Fat Classic, and a lot more events where he could push himself harder for this year.
“It’s just fun to be out even when it’s late at night,” Ardan said when asked what he likes most about biking. “It’s really relaxing when you are outside for a while.”
What would Ardan like to do differently for next year’s Dakota Five-O? “I would try to go on the downhills faster and use less brakes,” he said.
He definitely plans to enter next year’s Dakota Five-O, with a goal of completing a trifecta. That includes the 28 Below fatbike race in March, Gravel Grinder in June, and Dakota Five-O all in one year.
