DEADWOOD — The Deadwood/Lead 76ers swim team wrapped up almost six months of hard work with successful 2022 SD State A Championship Meets.
The 12 and Under swimmers had their meet Feb. 26-27 in Pierre, and the 13 and Overs wrapped up their season in Mitchell.
Maeve Campbell had a successful state meet.
She earned a High Point title for her age group and was state champion in the 100 back stroke, 200 back stroke, 100 IM (individual medley), 200 IM, and 400 IM.
She earned a second place medal in the 100 breast stroke.
She also set a state and meet record in the 100 IM and made several sectional time cuts.
Campbell is headed to Wisconsin for the Speedo sectionals March 11-13.
Noah Key in the 12 and under division was the state champion in both the 25 butterfly and 50 butterfly. He earned second place medals in the 25 freestyle, 25 backstroke, and 100 IM.
He earned fourth in his 50 back stroke and eighth in the 100 free style.
He was second overall in total points for his age group.
Jocelyn Dirksen had two fourth place finishes in 200 breast stroke and 200 butterfly.
She earned sixth place in the 400 IM and seventh place medals in the 100 and 200 IM events and top 10 finish in the 100 butterfly.
Ivy Hayes finished seventh in the 100 butterfly, and ninth in the 500 freestyle, and she finished the rest of her races in the top 15.
Eli Runge earned three top 10 finishes in the 50 and 100 breaststroke, and 100 butterfly and top 16 finishes in his remaining three events.
Jonas Runge earned a seventh place medal in the 200 backstroke and three other top 15 finishes.
Izaac Key and Hector Fuller had their state swimming debuts in their age groups and cut time in all their events.
The Deadwood/Lead 76ers are coached by Sarah Dirksen and Hailey Trewhella.
