By Dennis Knuckles
Black Hills Pioneer
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 4:35 pm
By Dennis Knuckles
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — The 54th annual South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games begin Thursday and ends Saturday, in Spearfish.
Cathy Grubb is in her second year as the sports director for the Black Hills Area South Dakota Special Olympics, and her 10th year working for Special Olympics South Dakota.
“Friday all day we have power lifting, volleyball, swimming, and soccer. We will have race walking in the afternoon,” said Grubb. “Saturday we have an all-day track meet. Saturday alone we have registered over 450 athletes. We have a variety of events and anyone that is 8 years old are eligible to participate, and there is no upper age limit. So we have quite a span of ages competing.”
Grubb said the support of the Spearfish community and surrounding areas is important to make the Summer Games a huge success,
“The support of the community and the area is critical. It is why we love coming to Spearfish is Black Hills State University and the community of Spearfish support this event wholeheartedly,” said Grubb. “The athletic department at Black Hills State University, their coaches are the event directors for all of our events, and then they get their athletes and other members of the community to come out and help volunteer for our events.
“The Spearfish community supports this event financially, some voluntarism, and just overall it’s a great event. We love coming to Spearfish,” Grubb said.
All Summer Games events will be held on the campus of Black Hills State University.
Opening ceremonies will be Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in the main gym at the Donald E. Young Center.
There will also be dances on Thursday and Friday.
Friday there will be swimming, volleyball, and soccer all day, soccer (team competition and individual skills) all day long.
Race walking is Friday at 1:30 p.m., and the power lifting competition begins at 2 p.m.
Saturday there will be an all-day track meet beginning at 8 a.m.
If you are interested in being a volunteer or would like to make a contribution to SD Special Olympics you can call Mistie Caldwell at Visit Spearfish at (605) 717-9294 or email her at director@visitspearfish.com.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.