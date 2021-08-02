NISLAND — The Nisland Youth Rodeo took center stage Saturday during the Butte-Lawrence County Fair held at the Butte-Lawrence County fairgrounds.
Competitors were divided into four age groups: 0 to 5 years, 6 to 8 years, 9 to 13 years, and 14 to 18 years.
Final placings in each event follow.
0 TO 5 YEARS
Boot Race
1 Alex Bush; 2 Mesa Grant; 3 Cashtin Green; 4 Maxon Dell
Barrels
1 Mariah Todd; 2 Maxon Dell; 3 Alex Bush; 4 Tristi Tetrault
Flag Race
1 Tristi Tetrault; 2 Maxon Dell; 3 Cashtin Green; 4 Coy Westland
Goat Tail Untying
1 Maxon Dell; 2 Mesa Grant; 3 Tristi Tetrault; 4 Cashtin Green
6 TO 8 YEARS
Goat Tail Untying
1 Ty Ewing; 2 Ryan Samuelson; 3 Kyler Schmidt; 4 McCoy Mangis
Flag Race
1 Ty Ewing; 2 Kyler Schmidt; 3 Clancey Todd; 4 Taisley Tetrault
Pole Bending
1 Ty Ewing; 2 McCoy Mangis; 3 Kyler Schmidt; 4 Clancey Todd
Barrel Racing
1 Mesa Dell; 2 Ryan Samuelson; 3 Ty Ewing; 4 McCoy Mangis
9 TO 13 YEARS
Goat Tying
1 Kaydence Lei; 2 Mickey Strawn; 3 Alexis Glines; 4 Sorrel Nation
Pole Bending
1 Kaydence Lei; 2 Raina Reder; 3 Jaylea Scoggins; 4 Mickey Strawn
Barrel Racing
1 Sorrel Nation; 2 Paige Phillips; 3 Raina Reder; 4 Alexis Glines
Breakaway Roping
1 Cooper Conry; 2 Mickey Strawn; 3 Casen Schmidt
14 TO 18 YEARS
Goat Tying
1 Rachel Stranberg; 2 Lanie Ewing; 3 Hayley Wilbur
Barrel Racing
1 Kaylor Kudlock; 2 Lanie Ewing; 3 Hayley Wilbur; 4 Rachel Stranberg
Pole Bending
1 Kaylor Kudlock; 2 Rachel Stranberg; 3 Hayley Wilbur; 4 Lanie Ewing
Saturday’s events also included the fair’s first ranch rodeo in about 12 years. Four-person teams competed in ranch-style events.
Final standings follow.
1 Kammerer Krew. Members were Riley Kammerer, Jimmie Kammerer, Karlie Kammerer, and Katelyn Kammerer.
2 Mackaben Excavating. Members were Laney Mackaben, Drew Sacrison, Jack Gully, and Tom Mackey.
3 White Lightning. Members were TJ Ewing, Jarred Schmidt, Lanie Ewing, and Ty Ewing.
4 Dana Dental Arts & Tetrault Ranch. Members were Thane Tetrault, Chad Cordell, Mickey Strawn, and Tylee Tetrault.
