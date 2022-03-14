28 Below first-timer earns overall title

SPEARFISH CANYON — Adam Saban made the most of his first-ever entrance in the 28 Below Fatbike race Saturday by emerging as the overall men’s champion — which was his ultimate goal.
Saban (prounounced say-BAHN) completed the 50-kilometer lollypop loop course in 2 hours 58 minutes. The 30-year-old resides in Sioux Falls.
Friends encouraged Saban to enter this year’s event.
“It’s legendary in the South Dakota state area,” he said.
Saban competes in other fatbike events, and preparation for the 28 Below did not vary too much from what he is used to. He said he spent more time with the fatbike to get used to snow conditions.
“I felt like I had pretty good fitness out there,” Saban said of Saturday. “The downside was that I didn’t really know the course very well, so that was a challenge for sure.”
Saban said he kept riding as hard as he could and was able to stay up front. He added that gave him confidence.
Fatbike riding for Saban began after moving to Sioux Falls from Denver, Colo., two years ago. Friends introduced him to the sport, which he uses as a way to enjoy the winter instead of being confined to the indoors.
Mountain bike riding marks Saban’s main discipline. Getting used to the conditions, and how the bike handles in the snow, are the biggest adjustments Saban must make between that and fatbike riding.
“You have to really know your equipment and your gear,” Saban said. “The clothing selection is also really challenging, and the nutrition is different.”
Nutritional focus for Saban including eating a lot early in the morning and drinking as much as possible. Sports-specific nutrition including a lot of carbohydrates are tops on his list.
Saban competes in four to six fatbike races each winter.
“I just love that it’s a different activity you get to do in the wintertime,” Saban said. “It’s something to look forward to in the winter.”
Saban’s biggest challenge in fatbike racing centers on the clothing aspect. He notes what works and what doesn’t, adding that temperature regulation can be difficult.
His immediate future is unknown, but he said he would like to come back next year and see if he is able to defend his title.
The pure racing is only one of the things Saban has enjoyed about this weekend.
“Everyone stays at the Lodge; everyone gets together at the Lodge,” Saban said. “I just love the camaraderie and the community of this event.”
Saban is making a transition into being a full-time endurance coach in Sioux Falls. He coaches athletes from throughout the nation and tries to help them achieve their biking goals.
He agreed that fatbiking helps relieve the stress that builds up every day.
“You have something to look forward to and challenge yourself beyond the normal 9-to-5 work job,” Saban said. “It’s good to have something else that keeps you motivated, keeps you healthy.”
Saban was one of three men who finished Saturday’s race in 2 hours 58 minutes. That means less than 1 minute separated those three.
“With six miles to go, I was in second place,” Saban said. “I had to kind of fight back to catch first place, and ultimately I was able to get away with about three miles to go.”
Saban was able to look over his shoulder and see where the others were. He said he had enough of a gap to finish.
Sioux Falls boasts a trail organization called Falls Area Single Track. Saban credited that group for helping develop mountain biking in that area.
