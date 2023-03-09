SPEARFISH — Roughly 150 racers are slated to leave the starting line at Saturday’s 28 Below Fat Bike Race, which starts at 7:30 a.m. from the Spearfish Canyon Lodge area.

Race co-director Kristi Jewett said conditions for Saturday — the 10th annual event — should be really favorable. She added high temperatures may reach 40 degrees after a chilly morning start, with this week’s snowfall to end by Thursday.

