Riders prepare to enter Roughlock Falls as the 28 Below Fat Bike Race gets underway. This event is observing its 10th year this Saturday, with racing to begin at 7:30 a.m. from the Spearfish Canyon Lodge. Pioneer file photo
Riders prepare to enter Roughlock Falls as the 28 Below Fat Bike Race gets underway. This event is observing its 10th year this Saturday, with racing to begin at 7:30 a.m. from the Spearfish Canyon Lodge. Pioneer file photo
SPEARFISH — Roughly 150 racers are slated to leave the starting line at Saturday’s 28 Below Fat Bike Race, which starts at 7:30 a.m. from the Spearfish Canyon Lodge area.
Race co-director Kristi Jewett said conditions for Saturday — the 10th annual event — should be really favorable. She added high temperatures may reach 40 degrees after a chilly morning start, with this week’s snowfall to end by Thursday.
State groomers go out to work the snowmobile trails before the race. Jewett said this process compacts the snow down to a good, hard surface.
“If you get snow the day of the race, it can make it difficult to ride depending on how much snow you get,” Jewett said. She added that makes conditions a bit sloppy.
Jewett said riders are not allowed to register on race day because they would not have their information in the timing system.
Complimentary lunch and brews will be available in the Roughlock Room from 11:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. Non-racers may purchase those items at the Latchstring restaurant across the street.
An awards ceremony will get underway at 1 or 2 p.m., depending on course conditions and finishing time. A prize raffle for all participants will take place in the Spearfish Canyon Lodge lobby.
Events will end with an after-party and rider social from 7-9 p.m. in the Spearfish Canyon Lodge lobby.
This event began in 2014 as the Savoy Winter Challenge. Race creator and director Perry Jewett originally sought a long-distance race of roughly 100 miles, but the Forest Service did not approve.
Negotiations allowed Jewett and the Ridge Riders of the Black Hills crew to gain access to the snowmobile trails. That prompted the 28 Below Fat Bike race to settle for its current 28-mile course (50 kilometers).
This race features a lollipop loop with about 2,800 feet of climbing. It is the only Black Hills race permitted to occur on groomed snowmobile trail.
Spearfish Canyon Lodge marks the race’s start and finish lines. A stretch winding up a canyon with a mild, gentle uphill grade marks the first 10 kilometers.
Cement Ridge Fire Lookout signals the course’s only checkpoint-aid station. All riders must check in here.
A section called “Schoolhouse Snowpit” follows a slight descent and is the only stretch (about one mile long) that is not on a groomed snowmobile trail.
Riders then re-enter snowmobile trails and go on Roughlock Falls Road for a steady descent. This is a backtrack of the race’s first 10-kilometer stretch and goes back to Spearfish Canyon Lodge to finish.
Jewett said riders will navigate the 28 Below course in reverse this year in observance of the 10th anniversary.
He added new challenges will include a 12-mile climb to reach the aid station at the start.
“The returning of all my fat-biking friends,” Jewett said when asked what he most looks forward to this year. “The gathering of the 28 Below fat-bike family, and the volunteers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.