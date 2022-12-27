2023 Meyer Dana New Year’s Classic will Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

The 2023 Meyer Dana Classic will be held Friday and Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center, and Spearfish High School. To look at the tournament schedule for all teams go to go to tourneymachine.com and click on info and type 2023 Meyer Dana New Years Classic Basketball Tournament. Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will host the 2023 Meyer Dana New Year’s Classic Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, in Spearfish.

The tournament is for girls and boys in grades three through eight.

