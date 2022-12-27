2023 Meyer Dana New Year’s Classic will Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will host the 2023 Meyer Dana New Year’s Classic Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, in Spearfish.
The tournament is for girls and boys in grades three through eight.
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will host the 2023 Meyer Dana New Year’s Classic Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, in Spearfish.
The tournament is for girls and boys in grades three through eight.
Mark Gould is the co-chairs the tournament along with BHSU graduate assistant basketball coaches Michael Russell (BHSU men’s graduate assistant) and Nathan Brown (BHSU women’s graduate assistant).
“What Michael and Nathan do is they are in charge of the registration and things like that, as well as checking teams in,” said Gould. “I do the brackets and the scheduling and the referees. Basically I operate both days of the tournament.”
This year’s tournament will have fewer teams than they did in 2021 when they had 96 teams.
“We are at 75 teams this year from South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming. We are down a little from last year, but I think the fact that it’s on New Years Eve and New Years Day kind of dips into that a little bit.
Gould said there will be 11 divisions, with 127 games.
“We are going to use five courts, at the college (Black Hills State), and two courts at Spearfish High School,” Gould said.
If you want to find schedules to see what teams are plating when you go to tourneymachine.com.
“Go to tourneymachine.com and click in the info and type 2023 Meyer Dana New Years Classic Basketball Tournament,” said Gould.
Gould said the admission charge is a weekend pass that costs $10.
Gould is looking forward to the tournament starting.
“We’ve got upward of 30 referees that are coming in to work 127 games. And all the volunteers that it take to put on something like this. From the grad assistants to people who work the gate, to people who work the concessions,” said Gould. “We’re catering or hosting a tournament for people coming from a four state area.”
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.