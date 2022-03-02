2022 MS boys developmental tennis registration

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Tennis Association offers middle school boys’ developmental middle school tennis program, because middle school tennis is not an official middle school activity.
Joe Doerges will be running the program, along with other members of the Spearfish Tennis Association helping assist him.
Starting March 14, practices are Monday through Friday from 3:30-5:15 p.m. at the Spearfish Middle School tennis courts, weather permitting, and run until May 14.
There is a $30 cost ($25 for STA members) and an additional cost of $10 for T-shirts (add $5 if you want your last name on the back).
For more information and how to register go to: https://tinyurl.com/28t6p7th
