2022 Meyer-Dana New Year’s Classic Basketball Tourney crowns champions

SPEARFISH — The 2022 Meyer-Dana New Year’s Classic Basketball Tournament was held Jan. 1-2, in Spearfish.

A total of 96 teams who came to Spearfish, and played a total of 154 games, on seven, with 25 incredible referees who made the tournament a huge success

Championship scores from each division follow.

4th grade girls ‘A’

KFD Crush 20, HC Hoopsters 13     

4th grade girls ‘B’

Baker 9, Hoop City Dynamite 8     

5th grade girls

Net Rippers 18, Spearfish Sparks 6     

5th grade boys ‘A’

Outlaws  25, KFD Brothers  14

5th grade boys ‘B’

Spearfish 31, Gillette Lockdown 16

6th grade girls

307 Heat  23, HC Hustle 9

6th grade boys

STM Cavs 52, Baker Spartans 26     

7th grade girls

Gators Black 30, Spearfish Spartans 18

7th grade boys ‘A’

Spearfish Hornets 47, Sheridan Broncs 35

7th grade boys ‘B’

Timber Lake Panthers 29, Gillette Jays 23     

8th grade boys

Hesapa 49, Stanley County 26     

For the full tournament brackets results go to tourneymachine.com, and search for 2022 Meyer Dana New Year’s Classic Basketball Tournament.   

