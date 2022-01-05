2022 Meyer-Dana New Year’s Classic Basketball Tourney crowns champions

SPEARFISH — The 2022 Meyer-Dana New Year’s Classic Basketball Tournament was held Jan. 1-2, in Spearfish.
A total of 96 teams who came to Spearfish, and played a total of 154 games, on seven, with 25 incredible referees who made the tournament a huge success
Championship scores from each division follow.
4th grade girls ‘A’
KFD Crush 20, HC Hoopsters 13
4th grade girls ‘B’
Baker 9, Hoop City Dynamite 8
5th grade girls
Net Rippers 18, Spearfish Sparks 6
5th grade boys ‘A’
Outlaws 25, KFD Brothers 14
5th grade boys ‘B’
Spearfish 31, Gillette Lockdown 16
6th grade girls
307 Heat 23, HC Hustle 9
6th grade boys
STM Cavs 52, Baker Spartans 26
7th grade girls
Gators Black 30, Spearfish Spartans 18
7th grade boys ‘A’
Spearfish Hornets 47, Sheridan Broncs 35
7th grade boys ‘B’
Timber Lake Panthers 29, Gillette Jays 23
8th grade boys
Hesapa 49, Stanley County 26
For the full tournament brackets results go to tourneymachine.com, and search for 2022 Meyer Dana New Year’s Classic Basketball Tournament.
