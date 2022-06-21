2022 CNFR comes to a close

CASPER, Wyo. — The College National Rodeo Finals concluded with the short-go finsls, Saturday night with the in Casper, Wyo.
Black Hills State University’s rodeo team didn’t not have anybody make the finals, but they did have two athletes compete Friday, Emilee Pauley (goat tying) abd Brooklyn Hanson (breakaway), with both competitors having an outside chance to make the finals, depending on how they fid in Friday’s run.
“Emilee (Pauley) started first in the goat tying. Goat tying is such a tough event out here. She had already posted two runs of 6.8, and she tried to be a little more aggressive and she lost her footing a little bit,” said Glenn Lammers, BHSU’s rodeo coach. “Brooklyn ended her run with a 3.2, and she ended up 17th. Two other ladies could have moved past her and they did.”
The top 12 finishers were brought back for Saturday’s final short-go.
“Brooklyn wasn’t upset, she did what she needed to do with the run. She kept her composure, was calm, and she executed. In hindsight she wishes she had been a little more aggressive shot, but she did things the best she could do,” Lammers said.
Lammers said he was happy with his team’s performance.
“Did we expect to do better? Sure,” said Lammers. “We had some good consistency, and we could have been a little more aggressive in some areas, but hopefully being here in this environment, around these talented athletes, will light a fire under them and they will be ready to go next year.”
The top five teams, and top five finishers from each event, including how BHSU athletes fared, and the women’s and men’s all-around follow.
Women’s Team Standings
1. Weatherford College 538.3
2. Southwestern Oklahoma State University 530.0
3. Cal Poly State University-San Luis Obispo 436.7
4. Texas A&M University-Commerce 330.0
5. Montana State University 305.0
Men’s Team Standings
1. Tarleton State University 900.0
2. McNeese State University 780.0
3. Missouri Valley College 770.0
4. Casper College 620.0
5. Three Rivers College 575.0
Women’s All-Around – Interim
1. Bryana L. Lehrmann, Texas A&M University - Commerce 310.0
2. Kaytlyn R. Miller, Texas Tech University-Lubbock 198.3
Men’s All-Around – Interim
1. Cole Walker, University of Tennessee-Martin 270.0
2. Cole T. Dodds, (California State University-Fresno) 245.0
3. Brad A. Moreno (Central Arizona College) 155.0
4. Weston R. Patterson, Clarendon College 120.0
5. Cache Burnside (Central Arizona College) 60.0
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Shea M. Fournier (McNesse State University) 315.0 average and 295.0 total points
2. Cash M. Wilson (Tarleton University) 308.5 average and 265.0 total points
3. Quintin H. McWhorter (Cal Poly State University - San Luis Obispo) 304.0 average and 200.0 total points
4. Brody Wells (Tarleton University) 299.0 average and 145.0 total points
5. John G. Allen (Iowa Central Community College) 281.0 average and 95.0 total points
Bareback Riding
1. Ty C. Pope (Missouri Valley College) 318.5 average and 280.0 total points
2. Cole P. Franks (Missouri Valley College) 317. 260.0 total points
3. Lane T. McGehee (Sam Houston State University) 315.5 average and 185.0 total points
4. Tyler Griffin (Southeastern Oklahoma State) 312.0 average and 155.0 total points
5. Dean A. Thompson (Western Texas College) 311.5 average and 130.0 total points
Bull Riding
1. Casey L. Roberts (Three Rivers College) 239.5 average and 295.0 total points
2. Tristen A. Hutchings (Sul Ross State University) 167.0 average and 255.0 total points
3. Cole B. Skender (Three Rivers College) 159.0 average and 230.0 total points
4. Andy A. Guzman (Mesalands Community College) 157.5 215.0 total points
5. Luke Parkinson (West Texas Junior College) 141.5 average and 150.0 total points
Tie Down Roping
1. Kincade C. Henry (Panola College) 38.15 average and 235.0 total points
2. Trevor Hale (Cisco College) 39.7 5 average and 150.0 total points
3. Kase J. Bacque (Sam Houston State University) 41.1 5 average and 170.0 total points
4. Scott L. Halverson (Iowa Central Community College) 43.45 average and 155.0 total points
5. Cole Walker (University of Tennessee-Martin) 44.15 average and 160.0 total points
Steer Wrestling
1. Walt Arnold (Tarleton University) 16.9 average and 290.0 total points
2. Gavin B. Soileau (McNesse State University) 18.7 average and 205.0 total points
3. Tucker R. Alberts (Missouri Valley College) 19.0 average and 220.0 total points
4. Ty D. Allred (Tarleton University) 22.4 average and 145.0 total points
5. Mike H. Nannini (Middle Tennessee State University) 27.3 average and 140.0 total points
21. Austin F. Madison (Black Hills State University) 13.1 average and zero points
Team Roping
1. Jace R. Helton (Weatherford College) and Riley C. Kittle (Cisco College) 34.4 average1and 65.0 total points
2. Dylan R. Orr (Blue Mountain Community College) and Wyatt A. Vanko (Blue Mountain Community College) 39.0 average and 145.0 total points
3. Cobie J. Dodds (Feather River College) and Cole T. Dodds (California State University-Fresno) 39.2 average and 175.0 total points
4. Clay C. Cherry (Central Arizona College) and Logan P. Cullen (Central Arizona College) 39.3 average and 145.0 total points
5. Will C. McCraw (University of Tennessee-Martin) and Cole Walker (University of Tennessee-Martin) 42.0 average and 110.0 total points
30. Clayton J. Backhaus (Black Hills State University) and Tommy Q. Hall (Dickinson State) 14.5 average and zero points
Barrel Racing
1. Sadie J. Wolaver (Southwest Oklahoma State) 56.86 average and 325.0 total points
2. Taycie G. Matthews (East Mississippi Community College) 57.23 average and 155.0 total points
3. Bradi S. Good (Weatherford College) 57.27 average and 220.0 total points
4. Hailey E. Garrison (Montana State University) 57.30 average and 145.0 total points
5. Ellie A. Bard (Gillette College) 57.42 average and 125.0 total points
39. Sydney L. Maher (Black Hills State University) 49.59 average and zero points
44. Emilee M. Pauley (Black Hills State University) 29.74 average and zero points
Breakaway Roping
1. Bryana L. Lehrmann (Texas A&M University) 9.2 average and 260.0 total points
2. Briena N. Wells (Weatherford College) 10.3 average and 113.3 total points
3. Kaylee Cornia (Idaho State University) 10.9 average and 133.3 total points
4. Molly M. Salmond (Montana State University) 11.1 and 80.0 total points
5. McKenna R. Brennan (Panhandle State University) 11.3 average and 60.0 total points
13. Brooklyn D. Hanson (Black Hills State University) 9.5 and zero points
Goat Tying
1. Maddee M. Doerr (Cochise College) 24.9 average and 207.5 total points
1. Kamryn L. Duncan (McNeese State University) 24.9 average and187.5 total points
3. Kristin C. Reaves(Weatherford College) 25.0 average and 165.0 total points
4. Aimee R. Davis (Cal Poly State University - San Luis Obispo) 25.2 average and 175.8 total points
4. Sierra P. Spratt (Cal Poly State University - San Luis Obispo) 25.2 average and 145.8 total points
22. Emilee M. Pauley (Black Hills State University) 21.5 average and zero points
51. Cashae G. McGee (Black Hills State University) 18.0 average and zero points
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.