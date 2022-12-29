SPEARFISH — Area sports teams created many highlights during the 2022 calendar year.
This is the first of a three-part series, reviewing some of thethe sports highlights for January through April.
JANUARY
Rob Creed stepped down as Belle Fourche varsity girls’ soccer coach.
Todd Palmer turned in his resignation as Sturgis Brown High School activities director.
Julie Stewart resigned as Spearfish head competitive dance coach.
Spearfish placed second in the boys’ division at the Black Hills Conference wrestling tournament. John Jeffery (120 pounds) and Oakley Blakeman (145) claimed top honors in their respective weight classes.
The Spearfish girls’ wrestling team finished first at the Black Hills Conference tournament. Maraia Kruske (106 pounds), Shea Irion (120), Taylor Graveman (132), and Jayden Werlinger (154) earned individual titles.
Belle Fourche’s Thomas McCoy won the boys’ 138-pound division title at the Black Hills Conference wrestling tournament. Tristen Fierbach of Lead-Deadwood was first at 132 pounds.
Eleven adult teams participated in the first-ever Iron Creek Classic pond hockey tournament south of Spearfish.
Fruitdale’s Mataya Ward claimed the breakaway roping title at the Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase in Rapid City. Her time was 3.5 seconds. Kashton Ford of Sturgis claimed the bareback riding title by collecting 74 points.
FEBRUARY
Spearfish’s Stella Marcus collected the 1,000th point of her varsity high school basketball career as the Spartans defeated Sturgis Brown 82-51. Her efforts on the night featured 25 points.
Lead-Deadwood’s Tristen Fierbach earned the 100th victory of his high school wrestling career in a home triangular. He pinned Spearfish JV’s Jacob Foster in 1 minute 4 seconds. Chase VanDerBoom of Newell earned the 200th victory of his high school wrestling career. He pinned McLaughlin’s Carson Schrempp in 3 minutes 13 seconds at the Badlands Brawlers tournament in Wall. VanDerBoom would finish with a school record 205 career wins.
The Expedition League wood bat baseball league filed suit against several former teams that left the league and formed the new Independence League Baseball circuit. One of those teams was the Spearfish Sasquatch.
Sturgis Brown placed second in the boys’ team standings at the Region 4A wrestling tournament, with Spearfish finishing third.
All 14 Sturgis Brown boys’ wrestlers qualified for state, including Region 4A tournament champions Kelton Olson (132-pound weight class), Reese Jacobs (170), Aiden Werlinger (195), and Zak Juelfs 220. Spearfish’s seven-athlete representation included region champions Oakley Blakeman (145 pounds) and Clayton Donovan (152). Thomas McCoy, region champion at 138 pounds, was one of seven Belle Fourche boys’ wrestlers qualifying for state.
Four Lead-Deadwood wrestlers, plus two from Newell, qualified for the state Class B wrestling tournament. Chase VanDerBoom’s runner-up finish at 145 paced Newell. Tanner Millard (106 pounds) and Miles Renner (145) picked up third-place finishers to lead the Golddiggers’ efforts.
Sturgis Brown Scoopers’ Hall of Fame membership grew by four. Contributor Don Dubbe, coach-contributor Mike Paris, athlete Shane Delbridge, and athlete Chet Delbridge were officially inducted.
Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman, Lead-Deadwood’s Trinity Zopp, and Sturgis Brown’s Reese Jacobs emerged as champions from the state wrestling tournament.
Graveman won the Dale Westberg Memorial “Most Falls Award.” It was Graveman’s 100th career win.
Joel Scott scored 25 points as Black Hills State defeated Metro State-Denver 80-75 to clinch the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball regular-season title.
Mataya Ward’s two free throws with two seconds remaining lifted Belle Fourche over Rapid City Christian 50-49 in a Region 8A girls’ basketball tournament game.
MARCH
Belle Fourche fell 58-56 to Hill City at the Region 8A boys’ basketball tournament despite Anthony Staley’s 16 points.
Black Hills State defeated New Mexico Highlands 102-76, UC-Colorado Springs 86-77, and Regis 69-66 to win the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament in Spearfish. Joel Scott, Sindou Cisse, Ryker Cisarik, and Adam Moussa earned All-Tournament honors, with Scott also receiving the Most Valuable Player honor.
Ryan Thompson of Black Hills State University received the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball coach of the year honor, with Scott being named the conference’s player of the year.
Victories over Dallas Baptist (76-69) and West Texas A&M (91-77) propelled Black Hills State to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament.
Kyla Sawvell of Black Hills State University earned second team All-American honors at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track national championships. She placed 12th in the women’s weight throw at 59 feet 7.75 inches and 14th in the women’s shot put at 45-4.25.
Black Hills State University stunned top-seeded Nova Southeastern 77-67 to reach the Final Four of the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament. Joel Scott’s 25-point effort paced three double-figure scorers for the Yellow Jackets, who won their 10th straight game.
A 70-57 setback to Northwest Missouri State ended the Black Hills State University men’s basketball season at the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament Final Four. The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 26-8 record.
Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman received the South Dakota Female Wrestler of the Year honor from the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association.
APRIL
Spearfish’s Jen Reiners received the Northwest Region 4 Assistant Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year honor. The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association presented the award.
Taylor Graveman of Spearfish earned the Outstanding Wrestler Award at the AAU Twin Rivers High School Girls’ Dual tournament, finishing 8-0 at 132 pounds. Spearfish’s Maraia Kruske, 5-3 at 107 pounds, received Bronze Level All-American Status. Lead-Deadwood’s Trinity Zopp finished 3-4 at 152 pounds.
Spearfish Gymnastics Association members Ruthie Wehrung, Savanna Dunwoody, Mia Bush, Avery Coyle, Morgan Jenkins, and Brooklyn Moser qualified for the Region 4 Championships.
Black Hills State University rodeo team members Cashae McGee (14.5 seconds in goat tying), Austin Madison (21.4 seconds in tie down roping), Brett Mattson and Riley Hannum (18.8 seconds in team roping) earned average titles at the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede.
The second installment addressing the months May through August will appear in the Friday, Dec. 30 Black Hills Pioneer.
