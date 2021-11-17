2021 was a learning year for BHSU soccer

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University experienced a lot of learning during a 2021 women’s soccer campaign that ended with an overall mark of three wins, 11 losses, and one tie. That included an 11th-place showing of 2-9-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Andrew Conniff coached the Yellow Jackets for the first time this fall, and he said he was new to the women’s game. He had coached in various men’s positions from 2015 to 2020.
“For me, it was a constant process of what’s going to work the best here moving forward,” Conniff said. He added the players needed to quickly adapt to a different coaching style and different tactics.
One of Black Hills State’s preseason strengths centered on the desire to be competitive, Conniff said. He added that continues as a strong suit going into this offseason.
Goal scoring provided a concern area going into the season, according to Conniff. Three players scored more than one goal apiece in 2021; the team finished with 13 on the season while giving up 33.
“It’s probably something we need to address in our recruiting,” Conniff said of scoring goals. “We did graduate a handful of seniors who all played in the midfield and the attack.”
The Yellow Jackets fell 1-0 to Southwest Minnesota State in their season opener. A 4-1 triumph over Minnesota State-Moorhead moved Black Hills State’s nonconference record to 1-2.
Conference play started when Black Hills State edged Colorado Christian 1-0. A five-game skid ended when the Yellow Jackets tied Adams State 2-2.
Black Hills State held off New Mexico Highlands 4-3 and improved its conference mark to 2-5-1 (3-7-1 overall). A four-game skid, capped by a 1-0 loss to Metro State-Denver, ended the season.
“The way they communicated with each other got much more positive,” Conniff said of the team’s evolution this season. He added players challenged one another, but belief in one another increased.
On-field highlights for Conniff centered on the goal scored during a 2-1 loss to Regis on Oct. 3.
“It came from a pattern of play where I think we connected about 15 passes,” Conniff said.
“We had a cross go into the box that we recovered. We dropped the ball back; we swung the ball. In my opinion, our highest quality of play leading to a goal,” Conniff said.
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference has what Conniff described as the top seven and the bottom six, based on performance. “It’s rare that any of the bottom seven score on the top six,” he said.
Conniff said learning does not always mean results. He added this season provided a really good foundation for the future.
Emma Avery collected a team-high five goals, followed by Alexa Buckley (two goals), Lexi Crow (two), Taylor Hernandez (one), Madison Kandler (one), Haylie Scruggs (one), and Darby Whiteley (one).
Six players recorded at least one assist; Ella Goodman and Haley Hesselgesser collected three apiece. Taylor Hernandez, Amber Carlson, Teagan Hartley, and Alexa Buckley each contributed one.
Makayla Dannelly played 13 games as goalkeeper for Black Hills State. She made 97 saves, allowed 27 goals, and turned in a 2.16 goals-against average.
Hartley saw goalkeeping action in four games. She made 10 saves and allowed four goals for a 2.34 goals-against average. Two games for Alexus Pruitt featured four saves and two goals allowed for a 2.00 goals-against average.
Conniff said Haley Steskal and Ashleigh Decker stood out from an improvement standpoint. He added Steskal emerged as the squad’s best center-midfielder during the final six games, with Decker excelling at the outside back position.
Gabbi Nowodworski, Mikayla Hernandez, Teagan Hartley, Kandler, Carlson, Goodman, and Whiteley represented the senior class. Conniff said they boasted really good training habits.
“They adapted quickly to a new voice, and that is really difficult to do,” Conniff said of the seniors. Conniff added they never took it personally when he challenged them or asked for more.
Conniff said he sees a lot of future potential for the team to improve.
Black Hills State used a 4-4-2 defensive formation. Conniff said that is the best and easiest way to defend, and the squad set school defensive records in numerous categories. They included goals allowed in a season (33), fewest goals allowed per game (2.20), and fewest shots (143 on goal).
