SPEARFISH — The area sports year for 2021 continued in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic’s worst stages. Events returned to normal at an accelerated stage as compared to the previous year.
Highlights for the months September through December follow.
SEPTEMBER
Belle Fourche conquered Custer 40-12 to win its annual Homecoming football game. The Broncs scored all of their points in the first half, with Gabe Heck recording two touchdowns to lead the way.
Spearfish’s football team edged Sturgis Brown 21-19 to end a 25-game skid. Jaden Guthmiller, Bridger Niehaus, and Peyton Millis scored the Spearfish touchdowns.
The Black Hills State men’s cross country team placed first at the Gage McSpadden Memorial meet. Xiomara Robinson of Black Hills State emerged as the women’s individual champion.
Spearfish captured its sixth straight Black Hills Conference boys’ golf tournament title. Charlie Rasmussen (second place), Jack Hight (third), Josh Sundsted (fourth), Parker Reede (sixth), and Trey Wood (12th) comprised the team.
Belle Fourche’s Aiden Voyles finished 10th at the Black Hills Conference boys’ golf tournament. Rexton Audiss placed 13th, with Isaac Voyles (20th place), Brayden Carbajal (24th), and Lange Shockey (tie for 31st) also represented the Broncs, who finished third in the team standings.
Bennett Gordon’s 14th-place showing led Sturgis Brown to a fourth-place team finish at the Black Hills Conference boys’ golf tournament. Reeve Ross (19th place), Jackson Habrock (21st), Braxton Teiman (27th), and Carter Kirk (29th) also competed for the Scoopers.
Three Lead-Deadwood boys’ golfers competed at the Black Hills Conference boys’ golf tournament. Ethan Keehn finished 29th, followed by Walker Vande Velde (tie for 31st) and Christian Johnston (40th).
Spearfish’s football team earned a 30-0 win over Custer in its Homecoming game. Jaden Guthmiller scored three touchdowns for the Spartans.
Chance Eben’s 17-yard run produced the winning touchdown as Black Hills State outlasted Adams State 51-48 in double overtime of the annual Swarm Days football game. The Yellow Jackets trailed 24-3 at halftime and 31-17 in the fourth quarter before forging a 38-38 tie and forcing extra play.
Belle Fourche placed second at the Region 4A boys’ golf tournament and qualified a team for state. Aiden Voyles (third place), Rexton Audiss (fifth), Lange Shockey (13th), Isaac Voyles (15th), and Harvey Walding (16th) represented the Broncs.
Lead-Deadwood’s Jim Phillips won 12 swimming events at the South Dakota State Senior Games. He set 10 state records in the process.
The Spearfish junior varsity girls’ softball club team placed third at the South Dakota High School State B Classic. Spearfish defeated West Central 12-9, defeated Watertown 14-2, defeated Sturgis Brown 9-1, lost to West Central 10-4, and lost to Viborg-Hurley 9-6.
OCTOBER
Rocke Rainey’s 11-yard touchdown run stood the entire way, and Lead-Deadwood defeated Rapid City Christian 6-0 in the annual Prospector Bowl football game.
Sturgis Brown defeated Belle Fourche 45-21 in its Homecoming football game. Konner Berndt rushed for 366 yards and two touchdowns for the Scoopers..
Spearfish fell 2-1 on penalty kicks to Rapid City Central as the Class AA boys’ soccer playoffs began. Dagoberto Rodriguez scored for Spearfish, whose season ended with nine wins, four losses, and one tie.
Katie Mondloch and Rebeccah Anglin of Spearfish finished sixth in Flight 1 doubles at the state A girls’ tennis tournament. They helped the Spartans place 13th as a team.
Spearfish’s Peyton VanDeest earned the girls’ individual title at the Black Hills Conference cross-country meet. Kori Keil (ninth place), Halle Fjelland (25th), Madie Donovan (31st), Josie Tobin (34th), and Elizabeth Van Osdol (36th) also helped the Spartans place fourth in the team standings.
Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish finished second at the Black Hills Conference boys’ cross-country meet. Paul Hourigan (20th place), Casey Nauta (28th), Clay Donovan (29th), Max Ensor (42nd), and Braden Leuders (47th) also helped the Spartans finish sixth as a team.
Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson won the individual boys’ title at the Black Hills Conference cross-country meet. Lennon Clarkson (18th place), Aiden Voyles (19th), Zach Tonsager (26th), Nic Lambert (34th), and Justus Funk (48th) also contributed to the Broncs’ fourth-place finish.
The Belle Fourche girls’ cross country team finished seventh at the Black Hills Conference meet. Kyra Vandenberg (16th place), Ava Allen (26th), Ayseluna Hockenbary (28th), Allison Hayes (35th), and Alanah Pomrenke (47th) represented the Broncs.
Sturgis Brown clinched its second straight Black Hills Conference boys’ cross-country title, paced by Morgan Papenfuss’ fifth-place showing.
Deron Graf (seventh place), Ty Petrocco (eighth), Ray Henderson (ninth), Beck Bruch (14th), and Owen Koontz (30th) also competed for the Scoopers.
Lucy Hamer of Sturgis Brown placed eighth at the Black Hills Conference girls’ cross-country meet. Brinna Sheldon (12th place), Paige Willnerd (15th), Iris Zylstra (19th), Keelin Dinkins (21st), and Gracie Sauer (22nd) also helped the Scoopers place third.
James Pierce of Lead-Deadwood finished 24th at the Black Hills Conference boys’ cross-country meet, with Greyson Baumberger placing 46th. Claire Hannah (38th place) and Clarissa Heisinger (39th) represented the Golddiggers in the girls’ division.
Lead-Deadwood earned a 26-6 win over Custer in its Homecoming football game. Tyler Percy scored two defensive touchdowns for the Golddiggers.
Spearfish fell 2-0 to Rapid City Stevens during the Class AA girls’ soccer playoffs. Belle Fourche dropped an 8-0 decision to Sioux Falls Christian in a Class A boys’ soccer semifinal playoff.
Both results ended the season for the respective local squads, Spearfish finished 11-4, and Belle Fourche was 7-6.
Sturgis Brown fell 3-1 to Brandon Valley in the Class AA girls’ state soccer playoffs. The Scoopers’ final record was five wins, nine losses, and one tie.
Sturgis Brown finished with four wins, nine losses, and one tie for its varsity boys’ soccer season. The squad did not qualify for the Class AA state playoffs.
Sturgis Brown earned the Black Hills Conference cheer title.
Four area players earned spots on South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state teams.
Spearfish’s Yohannes Peterson was named boys’ AA second-team all-state, with schoolmate Brooke Peotter earning second-team honors in the girls’ AA division.
Belle Fourche’s Hunter Cherveny and Tristin Hendricks earned boys’ Class AA second-team all-state selections.
Sturgis Brown defeated Douglas 40-13 to earn a share of the Black Hills Conference’s Mt. Rushmore Division football title with Spearfish and St. Thomas More.
Konner Berndt scored three touchdowns for the Scoopers.
Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson earned the boys’ individual title at the state A cross-country meet. His efforts helped the Broncs place fourth in the team standings. Aiden Voyles (ninth place), Lennon Clarkson (37th), Zach Tonsager (49th), Harley Rivera (57th), and Nic Lambert (76th) also competed.
Other Belle Fourche and Lead-Deadwood runners ended their seasons at the state A cross-country meet. Belle Fourche girls’ runners were Kyra Vandenberg (30th place) and Ava Allen (77th place). Lead-Deadwood’s Landon Williams finished 64th in the boys’ A division.
Spearfish’s Keenan Urdiales earned runner-up honors at the state AA boys’ cross-country meet. Casey Nauta (78th place), Paul Hourigan (80th), Clay Donovan (97th), William Williams (100th), Braden Leuders (107th), and Max Ensor (127th) also helped the Spartans finish 14th.
The Spearfish girls’ cross country team placed sixth at the state AA meet.
Peyton VanDeest (sixth place), Kori Keil (21st), Madie Donovan (38th), Josie Tobin (66th), Halle Fjelland (69th), Maria Eisenbraun (95th), and Elizabeth Van Osdol (99th) represented the Spartans.
Sturgis Brown placed sixth in the boys’ division at the state AA cross-country meet, with the Scooper girls finishing eighth.
Scooper boys at state were Deron Graf (13th place), Ty Petrocco (31st), Morgan Papenfuss (32nd), Beck Bruch (34th), Ray Henderson (40th), Owen Koontz (112th), and Connor Lurz (115th).
Sturgis Brown girls at state were Lucy Hamer (23rd place), Keelin Dinkins (39th), Iris Zylstra (50th), Paige Willnerd (59th), Emilie Reedy (78th), Gracie Sauer (85th), and Josie Reedy (120th).
Newell’s Garrett Winkler finished sixth at the state B boys’ cross-country meet. Rachel Erk (28th place), Bethany Mahaffy (51st), Stacy Mahaffy (106th), Natalie Yates (109th), and Sarah Kirby (114th) helped the Irrigator girls place 13th in the team standings.
Area competitive cheer and dance teams ended their seasons at state.
Belle Fourche finished 10th in Class A Small Group Cheer, with Sturgis Brown 12th in Class AA Cheer.
Sturgis Brown finished 18th in Class AA Grand Champion Dance, 12th in jazz, and 14th in hip hop. Spearfish’s Class AA finishes were 19th in Grand Champion Dance, 12th in pom, and 13th in hip hop.
Xiomara Robinson (first team), Sylvia Brown (second team), and Matt Parker (second team) of Black Hills State earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors following the circuit’s cross-country meet.
Sturgis Brown fell 57-10 to Tea Area as the state 11AA football playoffs begin.
The Scoopers finished 3-7 on the season.
Black Hills State’s football team fell 13-10 to rival South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in the annual Black Hills Brawl game held in Spearfish.
NOVEMBER
The Spearfish Sasquatch and six other squads formed a new circuit called Independence League baseball.
Spearfish had been in the Expedition League since its creation in 2018 and received the Organization of the Year honor in 2021.
Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson and Spearfish’s Keenan Urdiales earned Boys’ High School Cross Country All-American honors from the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association.
Lead-Deadwood fell to Hill City 25-12, 25-9, and 25-13 at the Region 8A volleyball tournament. The Golddiggers finished 4-22 on the season.
Newell’s volleyball season ended with a three-games-to-one loss to Harding County in the Region 8B tournament. Scores were 13-25, 25-22, 22-25, and 22-25. The Irrigators finished 13-18 on the season.
Parker Louks accepted the head coaching position of the Spearfish Post 164 varsity Legion baseball team. He succeeds Isaac Taylor.
Belle Fourche fell 25-22, 25-18, and 25-6 to Hill City at the Region 8A volleyball tournament. The Broncs’ final record was 26-9.
Black Hills State fell 1-0 to Metro State-Denver to end its women’s soccer season. The Yellow Jackets finished with three wins, 11 losses and one tie, including a 2-9-1 mark in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Spearfish’s Taylor Fierbach-Graveman earned top honors at the USA Wrestling Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals tournament. She finished 4-0 in the High School Girls’ 132-pound division.
Black Hills State swept Chadron State to end its volleyball season at 8-18. Earlier that day, the football team fell 57-6 to Chadron State to finish 4-7 on the season.
The Black Hills State triathlon team finished sixth at the NCAA Division II national meet.
Mathilde Bernard (12th place), Myna Buckley (20th), Abigail Croasdell (31st), Sydnee Gasper (33rd), Hannah Hirschi (38th), Natalie Moore (42nd), and Cassidy Teeslink (45th) represented the Yellow Jackets.
Spearfish’s Drake Dittman won the Group 12B championship of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, competing in the MP2 subclass.
Xiomara Robinson of Black Hills State earned All-American status at the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships. She finished 22nd in a 250-runner field.
Bill Abell announced he would step down as Belle Fourche varsity wrestling coach following the 2021-22 season.
DECEMBER
Belle Fourche’s Black Hills Roundup received the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association Pro Rodeo Medium-Sized Rodeo of the Year honor for the fourth straight year. Rodeo Rapid City received the Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year honor for a 2nd straight year.
Anthony Staley of Belle Fourche earned the Class 11A Kicker of the Year award. The senior scored a total of 25 points for the Broncs.
Michael Albin and a five-member group purchased the Leading Ladies Marathon from creator and organizer Elaine Doll-Dunn.
