SPEARFISH — Area sports teams created many highlights during 2021.
This is the second of a three-part series, reviewing the sports highlights for May through August.
MAY
Padriac McMeel was named as Black Hills State University’s new athletic director.
Four area boys and girls earned top-five honors at the South Dakota Knights of Columbus state free throw contest. They were Spearfish’s Megan Markovetz (first in girls’ 9-year-old division), Belle Fourche’s Lily Nore (third in girls’ 13), Belle Fourche’s Tucker Olson (fourth in boys’ 11 division), and St. Onge’s Tylee Tetrault (fifth in girls’ 11 division).
Seven Black Hills State University rodeo team members will compete at the College National Finals. They were Tayle Brink (breakaway roping and goat tying), Courtney Peters (breakaway roping), Taylor Hanson (barrel racing), Emilee Pauley (barrel racing), Collin Palmer (tie down roping), Chandler Comfort (team roping), and Tanner Fite (team roping).
The Spearfish Sasquatch hired Jarrod Molnaa as its head coach for the 2021 Expedition League baseball season.
Newell won the boys’ and girls’ team titles at the Little Moreau Conference golf tournament. Megan Jackson finished second for the Irrigator girls, with Kassidy Weeldreyer third and Kelsi Clements fifth. The Newell boys’ team received a runner-up showing from Chase VanDerBoom, with Jameson Duncan (fifth), Charlie Clements, and Gavin Tesch also competing.
Spearfish earned top honors at the Black Hills Conference girls’ golf tournament. Alison Kennedy claimed first place, followed by Kali Lantis (third place), Sydney Gusso (sixth), Kaylene Delahoyde (11th), and Cadence Kilmer.
Sturgis Brown’s Lilly Forbes placed 14th at the Black Hills Conference girls’ golf tournament. Lilly Heisinger, Lina Williamson, Sam Tiegen, and Ashley Bear also represented the Scoopers.
Chloe Schmoker of Belle Fourche finished 15th at the Black Hills Conference girls’ golf tournament. Rose Sprigler, Alex Klocek, Reagan Hatling, and Kaydance Gallagher also competed for the Broncs.
Lead-Deadwood’s Madi Rystrom earned eighth place at the Black Hills Conference girls’ golf tournament. Delaney Mattson, Gayle Thompson, Lexie Schroeder, and Tilli Katon also represented the Golddiggers.
Sturgis Brown’s Ridge Inhofer pitched a no-hit game against Rapid City. His efforts helped the Scoopers win 21-0 in three innings.
Black Hills State’s Kyla Sawvell received the outdoor track and field Women’s Field Athlete of the Year from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Spearfish and Sturgis Brown finished one-two in the boys’ team standings at the Black Hills Conference track meet. Belle Fourche placed fifth, and Lead-Deadwood was ninth.
Sturgis Brown and Spearfish placed first and second, respectively, in the girls’ team standings at the Black Hills Conference track meet. Belle Fourche was fifth, with Lead-Deadwood ninth.
Area boys’ champions from the Black Hills Conference track meet were, from Spearfish: Jaden Guthmiller (100-meter dash, 200 dash), Bridger Roberdeau (400 dash), Keenan Urdiales (800 run), Carson Diedrich (pole vault) 1600 sprint medley relay. Belle Fourche’s boys’ champions were Sawyer Clarkson (3,200 run), Aiden Giffin (long jump), and Ethan Jensen (triple jump). Sturgis Brown claimed top honors in the 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay.
Area girls’ champions from the Black Hills Conference track meet from Spearfish were Anna Hoffman (100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles), Halle Rogers (high jump), Stella Marcus (long jump), 4x100 relay, and 4x400 relay. Sturgis Brown girls’ BHC champions were Paige Willnerd (800 run), Rachel Cammack (pole vault), Makayla Keffeler (triple jump), and the 4x200 relay.
Newell claimed its fourth straight Little Moreau Conference girls’ track team title. Lexa Burtzlaff won the triple jump title to lead the way. Garrett Winkler earned top honors in the boys’ 3,200-meter run at this meet.
Spearfish finished eighth at the state A boys’ tennis tournament. Brock Bacon placed fourth in Flight 5 singles and earned a spot on the All-Tournament team.
Lead-Deadwood’s Madi Rystrom, Belle Fourche’s Reagan Hatling, and Belle Fourche’s Alex Klocek earned top-19 finishes at the Region 4A girls’ golf tournament and qualified for state. Rystrom placed fourth, with Hatling 18th and Klocek 19th.
Spearfish High School hired Dakota Johnson as its new varsity girls’ head basketball coach. She succeeds Eric Lappe, who stepped down after the 2020-21 season.
The Spearfish Sasquatch defeated Badlands 6-3 in its Expedition League baseball season opener. It marked the squad’s first contest since 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the team’s 2020 campaign.
Spearfish Gymnastics Academy member Ruthie Wehrung competed at the Level 10 Nationals meet in Daytona, Fla. She scored 9.325 on vault, 8.600 on uneven bars, 9.275 on balance beam, and 9.550 on floor exercises for a 36.750 all-around total.
Sturgis Brown won the boys’ 1,600-meter sprint medley relay event at the state AA track meet. Ridge Inhofer, Trevor Christman, Jared Sailer, and Traeton Monahan comprised this quartet.
Other top-eight area finishers from the state AA track meet were, from the Spearfish boys: Keenan Urdiales (second in 800-meter run, second in 1,600 run, sixth in 3,200 run), Jaden Guthmiller (third in 200 dash, fourth in 100 dash), Bridger Roberdeau (sixth in 400 dash), 4x800 relay (third), and 4x400 relay (fifth).
Spearfish girls’ finishers were Stella Marcus (third in long jump), Halle Rogers (fourth in high jump), 4x800 relay (fourth), girls’ 4x100 relay (seventh), 1600 sprint medley relay (fourth), and 4x400 relay (fourth).
Other Sturgis Brown boys’ finishers at state were Jarod Duran (seventh in shot put), Aidan Hedderman (eighth in boys’ 110 hurdles), 4x200 relay (seventh), 4x800 relay (seventh), and 4x400 relay (seventh).
Sturgis Brown girls’ finishers at state were Rachel Cammack (fourth in pole vault), 4x800 relay (sixth), and 4x400 relay (sixth).
Track athletes from Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche earned top-eight placings at the state A track meet. Belle Fourche boys’ finishers were Aiden Giffin (second in 100-meter dash, fourth in long jump, seventh in 200 dash), Sawyer Clarkson (second in 3200 run, fourth in 1,600 run), Ethan Jensen (seventh in triple jump), and 4x100 relay (fifth).
Belle Fourche’s girls’ state place winners were Bella Jensen (second in triple jump, sixth in long jump), Mataya Ward (sixth in triple jump), and 4x100 relay (fifth).
Lead-Deadwood’s David Morris placed seventh in the boys’ long jump at the state A track meet. Jayna Prince finished eighth in the girls’ pole vault.
Newell’s Lexa Burtzlaff finished second in the girls’ triple jump and eighth in the girls’ 200-meter dash at the state B track meet. Ryan Hohenberger tied for seventh place in the boys’ high jump, with Garrett Winkler eighth in the boys’ 3200 run.
Black Hills State’s Kyla Sawvell earned All-American honors in the women’s shot put at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She placed second in that event.
JUNE
Tom Tieszen stepped down as Lead-Deadwood head varsity football coach after six seasons.
Lead-Deadwood’s Madi Rystrom tied for 21st place at the state A girls’ golf tournament. Reagan Hatling and Alex Klocek represented Belle Fourche.
Spearfish earned 12th place at the state AA girls’ golf tournament, with Alison Kennedy tying for 12th place. Kali Lantis, Sydney Gusso, Cadence Kilmer, Olivia Torgerson, and Maddie Kelley also represented the Spartans. Ashley Bear, Lilly Forbes, and Lina Williamson competed for Sturgis Brown.
Kyla Kooima accepted the varsity head football coaching position at Lead-Deadwood High School, taking over for Tom Tieszen.
Newell tied for 10th place at the state B girls’ golf tournament, with Kassidy Weeldreyer tying for ninth place. Kelsi Clements and Megan Jackson also represented the Irrigators. Chase VanDerBoom competed for Newell in the tournament’s boys’ division.
Black Hills State hired Brian Medigovich as its new head cross country coach, taking over for Scott Foley.
Sturgis’ Landry Haugen won the barrel racing and pole bending titles as the South Dakota High School Rodeo state finals ended. Kashton Ford of Sturgis secured the bareback riding title, with Hereford’s Talon Elshere winning the saddle bronc riding title. Those finishes allowed the trio, among others, to qualify for nationals.
Haugen also finished second in girls’ cutting and fourth in reined cow horse for the season.
Newell’s Acelyn Brink placed second in goat tying, with Elshere third in bull riding, Fruitdale’s Reece Reder fourth in bareback riding, Belle Fourche’s Lan Fuhrer and Rance Bowden fourth in team roping. All of those athletes also earned spots on the national team.
Black Hills State’s Courtney Peters emerged as the reserve national champion from the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR). A total time of 11.3 seconds for four go-rounds secured her second-place finish.
Collin Palmer of Black Hills State finished fourth in tie down roping average at the CNFR, having four go-rounds in a total time of 49.1 seconds. Emilee Pauley’s total time of 62.56 seconds in four go-rounds was good for 11th place in the average.
Black Hills State announced the hiring of Andrew Conniff as its new head women’s soccer coach. He succeeds interim head coach Justin Griffith.
Cody Rakow pitched a no-hitter as Belle Fourche Post 32 defeated Newcastle 12-2 in varsity Legion baseball action. His efforts included 12 strikeouts.
JULY
Aubrey Voboril accepted the position of Black Hills State’s head women’s softball coach. She succeeds Marcelle Herman, who spent two seasons as the interim head coach.
The Spearfish Sasquatch dropped a 5-3 decision to Casper. Former Minnesota Twins’ first baseman Kent Hrbek threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Spearfish Post 164’s Teeners baseball team defeated Winner 9-4 to win the Region 1 tournament championship and advance to state.
The Sturgis Titans fell two games to one to Sioux Falls West in a region Legion baseball series, ending its season. Sioux Falls won the first game 10-0, with Sturgis winning the second contest 4-3 and dropping the finals 1-0.
Spearfish Post 164 dropped a 5-4, eight-inning decision to Sioux Falls West in a junior varsity Legion baseball tournament game. The loss ends Spearfish’s season at 27-34.
Belle Fourche Post 32 earned a spot in the junior varsity Legion baseball tournament after placing fourth in the regional event. Post 32 forged a 1-2 record.
Spearfish’s Paul Soriano earned induction into the AAU National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Isaac Taylor stepped down as Spearfish Post 164’s head Legion baseball coach after guiding the squad for two seasons.
Belle Fourche Post 32 used three pitchers to no-hit a Rapid City 15-and-under junior varsity Legion baseball team. Anthony Budmayr, Dalton Davis, and Nolan Wahlfeldt combined for two walks and nine strikeouts in the 13-0, five-inning win.
Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman earned All-American honors at the U.S. Marine Corps/Junior 16-and Under Nationals wrestling tournament. She placed sixth in the 132-pound Junior Women’s division.
Nolan Wahlfeldt, Sean Wahlfeldt, and Dalton Davis combined for a four-inning no-hitter as Belle Fourche Post 32’s Legion baseball team defeated a Rapid City 15-and-under team 15-0.
AUGUST
Spearfish’s Sasquatch defeated Wheat City 9-2 to clinch the Clark Division’s second-half title in the Expedition League. The win enabled the Sasquatch to clinch a playoff berth for the first time.
Belle Fourche Post 32 placed second at the junior varsity Legion baseball tournament.
The team defeated Elk Point-Jefferson 7-4 and Clark 11-1 to reach the final, where Redfield defeated Belle Fourche 13-3.
The Spearfish Sasquatch defeated Western Nebraska 2-0 and 3-1 to win the Expedition League’s Clark Division playoff series two games to zero. Spearfish advanced to its first-ever league championship series.
Spearfish’s Sasquatch fell two games to zero to Souris Valley in the Expedition League championship series. The Sabre Dogs won 11-4 and 8-1 to secure the title. Spearfish forged a final record of 46-22.
Lead-Deadwood sophomore Winter McMahon added her name to the short list of girls suiting up for high school football teams in South Dakota.
