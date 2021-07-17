SIOUX FALLS — The 2021 SD USA Girls’ State Fastpitch Tournament was held July 9-11, in Sioux Falls.
The Spearfish Toxic 12U, C division softball team finished second at state, losing to the Raging Thunder from Florence, by scores of 2-1 and 8-7.
They finished the tournament with a 4-2 record.
The Toxic is coached by John Ainsworth.
Also in the 12U C division, the Six O Five Rockers from Sturgis finished fourth at state.
They finished the tournamentwith a 4-2 record.
The Six O Five Rockers are coached by Rod Heikes.
Here are the rest of the results from the 2021 SD USA Girls State Fastpitch Tournament.
10U C Division
Spearfish Wrecking Ball 0-2
Sturgis Slam 0-2
Spearfish Slam 2-2
14U B Division
Northern Hills Havoc, Spearfish 1-2
SD Premier, Spearfish 4-2
14U C Division
Sturgis Thunder 2-2
16U C Division
Spearfish Black Out 0-2
18U B Division
Black Hills Synergy, Sturgis 2-2
