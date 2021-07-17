Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.