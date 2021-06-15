Zeeb’s Greenhouse opens new, larger facility

SPEARFISH — This spring, vehicles filled with flowers have been driving along 1st Avenue, in Spearfish. The patrons have likely visited Zeeb’s Retail Greenhouse, which opened a new, permanent greenhouse facility in early May at 3157 Venture Ct. The greenhouse is open seven days a week until July 3.
“We offer a superior product at a superior price. Our customers often buy as many flowers and plants as they can carry, or what they can fit in their car,” said owner Brad Zeeb.
In addition to a climate-controlled space, the new 5,000 square foot greenhouse provides more outdoor retail space along with greater visibility along 1st Avenue, in the Access Point Development.
“We have had some difficulty with people finding our new location. I tell them we are located near Walmart on the same road as the Black Hills Pioneer office,” said Zeeb.
This is the third location of Zeeb’s in Spearfish, with previous locations on Colorado Boulevard and Maitland Road. It took two years to get the new greenhouse location up and running.
Zeeb launched his business 10 years ago, starting with lawn service and expanding into retail. Zeeb said his sales doubled his second year in business and have increased 10% or more every year since then.
Customers can find a variety of annuals and perennials at Zeeb’s Greenhouse. The perennial selection is limited this year, which Zeeb thinks is due to labor issues because of the pandemic. Despite those limitations, the greenhouse is still sprawling with colorful plants. Zeeb said his most commonly purchased items are hanging flower baskets.
“Our prices are good. There is not a lot of markup because I work on consignment. The more baskets I sell, the more money I make,” said Zeeb.
Zeeb purchases his plants from Mensch’s Greenhouse in Avon, S.D. He worked for Mensch’s wholesale 20 years ago, which is where his interest in horticulture started.
After closing up the greenhouse early next month, Zeeb plans to start production on 1,500 flowering baskets this winter. The baskets will then be sold locally or redistributed to other greenhouses in the spring.
“Thriller, filler, and spiller — those are proven winners for a flowering pot,” said Zeeb.
Besides the plants, it is the people — both employees and customers — which keep Zeeb going after 10 years in business. He has eight employees, with several who return year-after-year offering personal instruction and help to customers.
“I enjoy seeing everyone every year. This is the only time I see the customers, and a lot of them have become friends,” said Zeeb.
