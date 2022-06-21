Youth theater brings mischief and mayhem to the Matthews

SPEARFISH — After nearly a month of developing their acting skills, the Froelich Young Actors Guild is ready to raise the curtain on the Matthews Opera House stage.
The result of their efforts, a double-feature theatrical performance of “Laffin School” by Keith Jackson and “Game of Tiaras” by Don Zolidis, will run June 25-26 at the historic theater.
Training young actors is no small undertaking but, according to director Elysia Pederson, it has been an incredibly rewarding experience.
“When directing children’s shows, we definitely play and bond together more,” said Pederson, who leads the youngest age group composed of second- to sixth-grade students. “These children are all team players, not one diva among them. Adults will take themselves too seriously and not try crazy things on stage. No one wants to look silly. But at our rehearsals, that’s all we do — play and act silly. It’s been so fun!”
Gabriella Hertz, head of the seventh- through 12th-grade actors, agrees.
“Children’s theater is so fun and rewarding,” said Hertz. “Since young actors come in with varying levels of experience, we get to play a lot more learning games. Furthermore, I love seeing young people find their place in the theatre and grow in ways that they may not have expected.”
While youth theatre may seem like a fleeting summer activity, both directors agree that it can have a lasting impact on a young performer, teaching foundational life skills like communication, empathy and teamwork while firing up the imagination. Throughout the month-long preparations for their performance, Hertz and Pederson have challenged their students to emulate characters different from themselves, teaching them to support their cast-mates and work through challenges in a group setting. These are skills that both directors learned through their own involvement in children’s theater.
“I was born into my passion for theater — my parents met backstage at BHSU. They put my brother, Darin, and me into a children’s theater program similar to this one, and we were both hooked. One of the plays that my brother and I performed in was ‘Once Upon a Shoe,’ which was also the show I chose to direct during last year’s theater camp,” Peterson said.
Encouragement to pursue the arts can come from sources, as well. “Picture it, Gillette, Wyoming, 2011,” said Hertz. “My music teacher suggested I join this summer camp called Performing Arts Workshop. Admittedly, I hated it at first because it was hard work. However, over time, I remember starting to think I really belonged in that space. After the first performance, I just felt so alive and awesome. I’ve been doing theatre since.”
The double-feature event will begin with “Laffin School,” presented by the youngest performers. The short comedy centers around a substitute teacher, Miss Quackenbush, and her group of unruly students who are determined not to pass their examination to enter the third grade. Filled with songs and daffy answers to the simplest of questions, “Laffin School” is a delightful trip that will be enjoyed by anyone who has ever met a child.
Following the opener is “Game of Tiaras,” a slightly edgier comedy performed by the older students. When the aging king of a magical kingdom decides to split his empire between his three daughters, Cinderella, Belle, and the Snow Queen, terrible, hilarious tragedy ensues. This modern adaptation of “King Lear” combines the gut-wrenching plot twists of “Game of Thrones” and the soul-numbing despair of Shakespearean tragedy while delighting audiences with melodramatic sword-play and references to contemporary culture.
Both shows will be presented at the Matthews Opera House on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit www.matthewsopera.com, call the Matthews at (605) 642-7973 or stop into the Matthews gallery at 612 N. Main St.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.