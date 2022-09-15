The Northern Hills Amateur Hockey Association’s youth hockey program will be able to practice closer to home this winter with an exclusive use agreement with the Madison Rink in the Spearfish City Campground.
SPEARFISH — The Northern Hills Amateur Hockey Association has entered into an agreement with the city of Spearfish to have exclusive use of the Madison Ice Rink at the city campground a few hours each week.
“Currently they’re busing their younger players to Rapid City at 5 in the morning to get ice time, so they came to us looking to see if there was any way we could accommodate them even a little bit,” explained Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes during the city council’s Sept. 6 meeting.
Ehnes explained to the council that the hockey association is in the early stages of generating a youth hockey program, which can be difficult without an adequate facility to hold practices and games. Conversely, prudence dictates that a viable program proves out before such a facility can be built.
“The hockey association has the problem of trying to build a facility without a program, or build a program without a facility,” Ehnes said.
Mark Kazmer, president of the Northern Hills Amateur Association said the goal would be to build a state-of-the-art indoor rink in Spearfish for the program to use, but having designated ice time at the campground is a good first step.
“Some of our coaches are past Rushmore Thunder players, a couple of them live in Spearfish now. One of our board of directors is a previous coach of the Rapid City Rush, so we’ve got an excellent board that’s dedicated to bringing hockey here and eventually getting a rink here,” Kazmer said. “Our goal is to get the kids out there, teach them the skating skills, teach them the basic hockey skills, and if we have enough participation we will field a couple of teams in the Rushmore Thunder Mites jamboree that they have every spring.”
Sign ups for this season’s clinics are open until Sept. 30, for any hockey enthusiast ages 4 to 14. The first part of the season runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 17 at the Roosevelt Park Arena in Rapid City, after that, the agreement with the city gives the association exclusive access to the Madison Rink from 8-10 a.m. on Saturdays for the remainder of the season.
“We’ve had some small clinics before, but this is the first strong organized regularly scheduled set of clinics that we’ve had this fall and then a second session this winter at the campgrounds,” Kazmer said.
As for the long-term outlook for the program, Kazmer said association officials have had some preliminary talks about building a new rink in town.
“We have all sorts of sponsors who are willing to jump in and be a part of a long-term sponsorship for the building, for the ice, for scoreboards, you name it, but we need dirt,” he explained. “And it won’t be just hockey, it’s a rink, it’s a community rink so there’ll be figure skating, there’ll be recreational skating … you’ll have a skate rental and a family night out.”
Until all the final details can be worked out, Kazmer said he’s happy to see support from the city in developing a youth hockey program in Spearfish, but there’s still a long way to go.
“A lot of rinks are a break-even proposal, but the rinks that are owned by the individual associations … they operate in the black. It may not be very far in the black, but they’re not costing the city money,” he said. “We’re the largest community in South Dakota that does not have an ice rink. So it’s time.”
