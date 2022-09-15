ice rink.jpg

The Northern Hills Amateur Hockey Association’s youth hockey program will be able to practice closer to home this winter with an exclusive use agreement with the Madison Rink in the Spearfish City Campground.

SPEARFISH  — The Northern Hills Amateur Hockey Association has entered into an agreement with the city of Spearfish to have exclusive use of the Madison Ice Rink at the city campground a few hours each week.

“Currently they’re busing their younger players to Rapid City at 5 in the morning to get ice time, so they came to us looking to see if there was any way we could accommodate them even a little bit,” explained Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes during the city council’s Sept. 6 meeting.

