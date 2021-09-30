Your vote counts

Sec. of State Barnett reminds people to register or update voter info
By Mark Watson
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Secretary of State Steve Barnett was at Black Hills State University Tuesday encouraging students to register to vote or update their voter registration if need be.
He was participating in National Voter Registration Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of voting.
“We’re just trying to remind people that they can register to vote at any time,” Barnett said. “This is a nationally recognized day and a lot of effort being put out on college campuses.”
He said you can visit sdsos.gov or visit your county auditor’s office to verify your registration information.
Barnett said college students, or any person living at a temporary address for that matter, can register to vote for their current location, or they may register for their permanent address.
“College students tend to move around so the best address might be their permanent address,” he said.
Voter registration must be turned into the county auditor’s office; however, that may change in the future, as Barnett said there is legislation drafted that, if approved, would allow people to register and amend their registration on the Secretary of State’s website.
South Dakota requires that people wanting to vote register at least 15 days in advance of the election. State law also permits a 46-day absentee voting period that includes early voting. And during early voting, people can register and vote the same day, he said.
Voting via absentee ballot has increased in popularity in recent years and its draw skyrocketed in popularity in 2020 when about 58% of the June primary vote was cast absentee and about 51% of the November general election votes cast were done so absentee, he said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barnett’s office sent absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters. If they filled out and returned the request an absentee ballot was mailed to the voter. Voters were required to get their ballot notarized or send a copy of their ID so their identity could be verified via signatures.
More than 427,000 South Dakotans cast a vote in November which marked their highest number ever cast in a South Dakota election. This marked a 72% voter turnout.
With people questioning the security of elections since the November general election, we posed asked Barnett how safe and secure are our elections?
“Our elections are safe and secure,” he said. “Why? We have paper ballots. Our tabulating machines are not connected to the Internet, and they don’t have the capabilities to be connected to the Internet. Those results are uploaded at the county level to our office. Those results are unofficial results. We have a canvass, which is open to everybody, the Attorney General’s office, the Secretary of State, the Governor’s office; we opened up the results and reviewed them. The results are hand recorded by the county auditor, and we make sure matches what was sent to us, and it did. It makes it impossible for an outside hacker to get into our system.”
Barnett said each state has a different set of election laws that were established by the legislatures.
“So if there is a county that has 1,000 registered voters but 1,200 people voted, how can that be possible,” he said as an example. “Well, did people register to vote on the same day? Some states (allow this). North Dakota has same-day registration.”
“If you are going to question the integrity of the state and the process, you should be familiar with the election laws,” he added. “And every state does it a little different. Some states have a smaller window for absentee voting, some states have same-day voter registration.”
By the numbers
South Dakota has 582,393 active registered voters.
Of those, the majority, 281,018 are Republican, 155,899 are Democrat, 141,505 are independent or those with no political affiliation, 2,574 are Libertarians, and 1,407 are others. (These numbers do not add up to the exact number of active voters as they change monthly.)
In Lawrence County, there are 10,229 Republicans, 3,820 Democrats, 4,635 independents, 134 Libertarians, and 44 others.
In Meade County, there are 11,278 Republicans, 3,122 Democrats, 4,340 independents, 117 Libertarians, and 38 others.
In Butte County, there are 4,196 Republicans, 902 Democrats, 1,386 independents, 54 Libertarians, and 16 others.
