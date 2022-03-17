‘Your digital footprint has a life of its own’

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood students will likely think a little bit harder and longer before pressing “send” on their electronic devices following a presentation targeted especially to teens in the middle and high schools and held in the high school auditorium Wednesday.
“You’re all over the age of 10, so you are all able to be arrested,” said forensic examiner Hollie Strand of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department. “You have the ability and the opportunity to screw your lives up. Right now, you can start your criminal record. Right now, you can also qualify for scholarships. There’s a lot of awesome things at this age, but you also can make those big decisions that can ripple through your life forever … you guys get up every morning, your brain doesn’t work right, you’re emotions skew reality, taint reality, and then you just pray that you don’t make a choice that takes really awesome opportunities away from you. It’s really tough to be your age. And I can’t imagine doing it with technology.”
“It is so important to be blunt and honest with our students about digital citizenship,” said Lead-Deadwood Middle School Principal Jay Beagle. “It was encouraging to see how well our students attended to the presentation and hopefully can take this information and make good decisions regarding the use of technology. I don’t think we can start educating them too early, there are so many dangers out there they need to be aware of.”
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs said it has been a couple of years since the district has had the opportunity to have Strand and her team speak with students, due to the global pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings and visitors in the district’s buildings.
“But we were thrilled to have her back again. It’s no secret that our students are having to navigate through some extremely difficult challenges that come with being connected to the internet 24/7,” Jacobs said. “Hollie and her team have seen the worst of the worst when it comes to what can happen when it comes to cybercrimes and through their stories, we hope that our students get a glimpse of the dangers that can happen through their use of social media platforms.”
Strand, who is assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Detective Elliot Harding of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, shared first-hand accounts and a hour-long presentation offering practical advice and tools, along with candid scenarios regarding electronic device use today that will follow students the rest of their lives.
Strand said addiction and impaired neural pathway development affecting intelligence are two by-products of the technology age for young people.
“It’s a drug. We get addicted to it really quick,” she said. “This is what it looks like – dopamine, dopamine, dopamine, dopamine. Somebody says, ‘Put away your phone.’ The brain goes through withdrawals similar to heroin withdrawals. When we have parents say, ‘My kid broke the lock on my door to get to their device. My kid stole from their grandma. My kid, when I took away their phone, attacked me.’ This is the same kind of stuff we hear when somebody takes away somebody’s meth or heroin … unfortunately, we’ve become very, very lazy because technology makes things so much easier.”
Strand said if she took a student’s device back to her laboratory, it would show her all online postings, social media, texting, photos, videos, blogs, gaming activity, web sites, and purchases.
“Homeland Security, FBI, OSI, every state, local, tribal, federal, military law enforcement will bring me evidence,” Strand said. “Most of the time, I don’t meet the kids and I don’t meet the victims and I don’t meet the suspects, but I can look through one device and I know them … I tell my friends, ‘Give me your phone and I’ll tell you your fears, your fantasies, and anything you believe are a fact. We will type things in a search engine that we won’t ever say out loud.”
Strand showed a phone she had recently dumped, which contained 6,111 Snapchats.
“If you believe that Snapchat doesn’t keep your information, this is what we get off your phone, but then when we do a search warrant for the Cloud data of all the stuff for Snapchat, we get the mother lode,” Strand said. “They sell disappearing messages, but in order for a message to exist on one platform and go to another platform, it has to be stored on both and a server in-between … no matter how good we think we are, everything we do online is available. Everything.”
Strand said the phone itself, as well as the apps added on by users help develop one’s digital footprint.
“If you go to the store and you get a free app, you are telling them, ‘Thank you for letting me have your free app, I will give you all my data. My pictures, my videos, every message,” Strand said. “That’s why we have kids walking in to college interviews with perfect 4.0s, their letters of reference look great, and they walk in and they hear something like this – Penn State – ‘Dropped another prospect this morning, due to social media presence. Actually glad I got to see the real person before we offered them,’ … So if you have five accounts. One that your parents know about and four that they don’t, they all come back to either one Google or one Apple. So when you get that one IP address, you get everything.”
Fact is, a person’s digital footprint, developed through social media and other online electronic habits never goes away.
“Employers are no different,” Strand said. “The stuff that you are posting now, people are facing years later. They’re 30 years old and people are pulling up tweets from when they’re 15, 16 years old and holding them accountable and saying ‘I’m sorry I can’t give you the job because we don’t want complaints over something you posted when you were younger.”
Students were cautioned against sharing personal information, engaging in sexting and cyberbullying, as well as dangers from online predators, cyber stalking, online sextortion, and other online threats and what to do if this happens to them.
“Strangers, online predators, and data collectors. Would you agree with me that your digital footprint has a life of its own?” Strand asked.
Harding said in the line of duty he has investigated some pretty heinous crimes.
“Sexting is a crime,” Harding said. “You’re not allowed to take pictures of yourself naked. You’re not allowed to send those pictures to anyone. And if you receive one, you’re not allowed to keep it.”
Harding shared several different scenarios with students regarding appropriate responses when asked to engage in sexting.
“Remember this, as soon as you hit send on a picture, a video, a text, you have no control as to where it could eventually end up,” Harding said, adding that in one case he worked on, a single nude image sent by a girl to a boy went to three school districts worth of kids. “Can you imagine the number of parents and kids that had to come to the office to talk, cell phones that we had to confiscate, search warrants that we had to do and do you think that’s what she wanted to have happen?”
Harding encouraged students who are experiencing any type of digital harassment to tell a trusted adult, who, in turn, can contact law enforcement and to never send nude images of themselves to anyone.
Emotionally manipulative online relationships, referred to as sextortion, were also examined.
Harding shared the example of a 14-year-old Rapid City girl who thought she was talking to a 15-year-old Rapid City boy, who requested inappropriate pictures, escalating to extortion for nude photographs.
“We did our investigations. Was he 15? No. He was 50-something,” Harding said. “Was he from Rapid City? No. He was from the East Coast of the United States … they arrest him and they take all of his electronics back to the lab to have them examined. And yeah, her naked pictures were on there. So were the pictures of a bunch of other naked girls, because he’s part of this network or ring of like-minded individuals.”
Students were cautioned that if they have an active account where they have used it to either send something inappropriate or are using it to store something inappropriate (My Eyes Only in Snapchat), it is just a matter of time before his unit will get that case and come knocking on the door.
“Very uncomfortable conversation with your parents,” Hardin said. “We know that 18 year-olds will date 17-year-olds, might even date a 16-year-old and if we are still doing things like this because of the habit, the second you turn 18, you are now in possession of child pornography.”
Strand said middle school aged children are the prime target for internet predators, followed by high school aged children.
In closing, Strand said people can make bad decisions when they’re hungry, lonely, angry, or tired because intellect drops, encouraging kids to take five before making decisions in the heat of the moment.
“Here’s the five-second rule,” she said. “I want you to do this: one, two, three, four, five. Five seconds feels like an eternity, but you’ve just chosen five seconds of awkward over a lifetime of regret.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.