The Young well remains down, fortunately with little effect to residents. Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — The Young well, which services the city’s east side, is still down for the count as efforts to fix the faulty flow station have apparently failed.

In June, the well was shut down due to a then unknown issue under the surface. The water department was able to re-route clean material from other pump stations to make up for it, but officials were concerned going into the summer months, when water usage is typically higher, prompting them to enact the city’s water conservation alert system. However, no steps beyond “enhanced voluntary conservation alert” status was required.

