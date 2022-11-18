SPEARFISH — The Young well, which services the city’s east side, is still down for the count as efforts to fix the faulty flow station have apparently failed.
In June, the well was shut down due to a then unknown issue under the surface. The water department was able to re-route clean material from other pump stations to make up for it, but officials were concerned going into the summer months, when water usage is typically higher, prompting them to enact the city’s water conservation alert system. However, no steps beyond “enhanced voluntary conservation alert” status was required.
In September, a contractor from Taylor Drilling Company out of Rapid City, the company that initially installed the well, was able to determine what repairs were needed, and in October the well was fixed and switched back on. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of the city’s water woes.
“When we were starting the pump, the variable frequency drive failed,” explained Spearfish Public Works Director Nick Broyles at the city council’s Nov. 7 meeting. “That’s a piece of equipment that allows for kind of a soft start and stop of the pump.”
Broyles said the new repair would cost around $50,000, once the needed parts come in.
Despite the well still not pumping properly, residents should have little to worry about.
During a progress update to council in September, assistant public works director Adam McMahon said that the city’s water usage peaked in August at around 116 million gallons, but thanks to the efforts of the water department and the voluntary conservation from citizens, the city was able to maintain capacity. McMahon estimated that during the winter months that number would be well below the 100 million gallon mark so the city should have to trouble keeping its water tanks full.
“We’re definitely through the tough month, so we’re not too worried about being able to keep up with demands until that well is repaired,” McMahon said.
