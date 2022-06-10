Young Well down

SPEARFISH — One of the two wells located at the eastern end of Spearfish has been shut off temporarily until officials can determine what is causing a drastic drop in water flow.
“When the well runs you can hear a clanging noise indicating that there is an active problem down in the well, and we don’t want to risk causing further damage to any of the components down in the well,” explained Kyle Hinton, Spearfish Public Works Director.
A routine inspection of the well during Memorial Day weekend showed that the water flowing through the well had dropped from around 1,000 gallons per minute (GPM) to around 40 gpm.
The drop in water flow didn’t disrupt any services, Hinton assured, and operators have been able to compensate for the shut down station by re-routing water from other parts of town.
“We are able to transfer some flow from the west pressure zone to the east pressure zone to help provide water while the Young Well is down,” he said.
During Monday’s city council meeting, Hinton told officials that city crews have been able to determine that the problem is not coming from anything on the surface, which means whatever is causing the issue must be 1,000 feet down in the well itself. Unfortunately, that means the Public Works department will need to bring in an outside contractor to inspect the underground workings of the well.
“The contractor we’re gonna get out here will pull the well string, and then we will be able to fix it at that point,” Hinton said.
Hinton estimated that it could take four to six weeks before the station is fully operational, which could mean enacting the city’s recently updated water conservation policy.
“Right now we’re OK. Things are really wet, but we may need to look at voluntary water restrictions if this continues, just so that we don’t run into any issues,” he told the council on Monday.
Hinton stressed that if the need arises to start implementing water conservation efforts in certain parts of town, it would only be on a voluntary basis. He said he plans to have more information and to update the council on the well’s progress at its next study session scheduled for June 15, at 4:15 p.m.
As a reminder, the city’s water conservation policy is broken up into a color-coded system.
• Blue is defined as the normal (voluntary) water conservation alert, when users are asked to practice water conservation, such as watering lawns no more frequently than every other day, and only watering between the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Under this status, the water system is operating normally.
• Yellow is defined as mandatory conservation alert, when customers follow an even/odd irrigation schedule and only water during the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Customers are encouraged to limit outdoor water use and minimize indoor water use.
When this level is implemented, it will be at the recommendation of the water/wastewater utilities superintendent, with the consent of the city administrator and public works director. Council members would be notified of the status change.
• Orange is defined as rationing conservation alert, when users are asked to minimize indoor water use and required to limit outdoor water use as defined on the water conservation policy. Under this alert, outdoor watering is limited to vegetable gardens only, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m., and only with water cans/buckets or handheld hoses with a nozzle shutoff. The use of water in decorative fountains is prohibited, as well as the washing of vehicles from residential water spigots, unless the cleaning is necessary to preserve the proper function/safe operation of the vehicle. The washing of paved surfaces is also prohibited. A move to this level would require a resolution by the city council.
• Red is defined as critical water conservation alert, when water supplies are only available for health and safety needs, when users are strongly requested to minimize indoor water use and are prohibited from all outdoor water use. This alert may be implemented in emergency situations, such as significant damage to infrastructure, severe wildfire/structure fire in the area, prolong power outages, or other catastrophic events. The intent of this status alert is to be declared for a limited amount of time until the water supply system can be stabilized. This indicator may be declared by the water/wastewater utilities superintendent, with the consent of the city administrator and public works director.
To view the Spearfish water conservation alert policy, visit www.cityofspearfish.com/442/Water-Conservation-Alert.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.