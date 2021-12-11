YET makes a haul for local little ones

The Lead-Deadwood High School Youth Empowerment Team (YET), sponsored by the Lawrence County Coalition (LCC) and shepherded by L-D School Counselor Sara DeBeaumont, made a haul with their Giving Tree project Friday, collecting close to 50 gifts for local little ones in just one week. Tags were placed on the tree for boys and girls of different age groups and students and teachers took the tags and purchased the appropriate gift for holiday giving. DeBeaumont called the project a tremendous success and thanked all who helped YET help kids in need this Christmas.
