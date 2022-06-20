Yellowstone flooding not expected to impact Missouri River system

SPEARFISH — This historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park and the Yellowstone River will have little impact on North Dakota and South Dakota reservoirs along the Missouri River.
Water managers with the Army Corps of Engineers, the agency that manages the water system, said minor flooding is anticipated to low-lying areas around the Williston, N.D., area where the Yellowstone joins the Missouri River.
“The amount of available storage in the Garrison Reservoir is more than enough to capture and manage this increase in runoff without leading to flooding downstream of Garrison Dam,” said John I. Remus, II, chief, Missouri River Basin Water Management Division for the corps’ Northwestern Division.
However, once the increased flows reaches the first reservoir, the system is prepared.
“Once that water reaches Lake Sakakawea, the reservoir at Garrison Dam, there is enough space to capture that runoff,” said Eileen L. Williamson, deputy director of Public Affairs for the Northwestern Division. “We will see a rise in the storage at Garrison and are forecast to increase releases at Garrison to send some of that water into Oahe.
“The System is doing what it was designed to do, which is to reduce downstream flooding impacts by storing runoff which can be metered out over time while serving the authorized purposes of the Missouri River Mainstem System,” she said.
