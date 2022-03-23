EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Black Hills State University is one of four teams still alive in a quest for the NCAA Division II men’s basketball championship.
The eighth-seeded Yellow Jackets stunned number 1 seed Nova Southeastern 77-67 in Tuesday’s Elite Eight contest. Black Hills State improved to 26-7 on the season after winning its 10th straight game.
“It was just us playing tough, being hard-nosed, and staying together,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson, whose team claimed a 45-34 scoring edge in the second half. “We knew they were going to go on runs, and we were going to need to weather the storm a bit.”
Nova Southeastern took an 11-7 lead on Sekou Sylla’s inside basket.
Joel Scott, Sindou Cisse, Tommy Donovan, and PJ Hayes sparked a 12-0 Black Hills State run. Hayes connected from 3-point range to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 19-11.
The Sharks responded with a 9-4 run. A Jonathan Pierre free throw kept the Sharks within 23-20.
Adam Moussa’s 3-point field goal kept Black Hills State ahead 28-22. Nova Southeastern went on a 9-2 run, with Sylla’s basket putting the Sharks up 31-30.
Nova Southeastern claimed a 33-32 halftime lead on Eddie Puisis’ jump shot at the buzzer.
Second-half play opened with three ties and three lead changes during the first 5 ½ minutes. Scott netted two free throws to bring the Yellow Jackets into a 43-43 tie.
Hayes, Cisse and Donovan highlighted a 10-4 Yellow Jackets’ run. Donovan’s 3-point field goal gave Black Hills State a 53-47 edge.
The Yellow Jackets held the upper hand for the next six-plus minutes. Scott’s basket helped Black Hills State keep a 62-58 lead.
Nova Southeastern trailed 62-59 before a possession that featured five missed field goal attempts. Cisse connected from 3-point range to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 65-59 with 1 minute 52 seconds to go.
Cisse’s basket started an 11-0 run for Black Hills State. Moussa made two free throws with 48 seconds left to make the score 73-59 and seal the victory.
Scott finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for Black Hills State, with Cisse adding 12 points and Moussa contributing 11. The Yellow Jackets finished 21 of 22 from the free throw line for the game, with Scott going 11 of 12.
Sylla notched 17 points to pace the Sharks, whose season ended with a 31-1 record. Nova Southeastern had won its previous 58 games when leading at halftime.
Thompson said Black Hills State’s limiting turnovers, breaking the Sharks’ pressure, and not taking a lot of bad shots would impact the defense.
Thompson added turnovers were not too costly.
“On defensive transition, we had guys getting back,” Thompson said. “When we took shots, we really set our defense and limited the number of looks they got in their transition offense.”
Thompson said the Yellow Jackets did well with their press attack, getting some wide-open shots in transition.
“We were present in the moment,” Thompson said of the Yellow Jackets’ game-day mentality. “We understood it was just one game, and we felt like there were some areas that we could expose against them.”
Black Hills State scoring: Joel Scott 25, Sindou Cisse 12, Adam Moussa 11, Ryker Cisarik 9, Tommy Donovan 9, PJ Hayes 6, Sava Dukic 5. Totals 24 field goals, 21 of 22 from the free throw line, 77 points.
Nova Southeastern scoring: Sekou Sylla 17, Nick Smith 16, RJ Sunahara 14, Eddie Puisis 8, Jonathan Pierre 6, Shane Hunter 3, Alex Mangold 3. Totals 25 field goals, 9 of 16 from the free throw line, 67 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 40 (24-59), Nova Southeastern 32 (25-76)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 8 (Hayes 2, Cisse 2, Moussa 1, Cisarik 1, Dukic 1, Donovan 1), Nova Southeastern 8 (Smith 4, Sunahara 1, Pierre 1, Hunter 1, Mangold 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 55 (Scott 13), Nova Southeastern 35 (Sunahara 8)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 20, Nova Southeastern 7
Total fouls: Black Hills State 14, Nova Southeastern 20
Black Hills State will face two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State at 2 p.m. Thursday in a Final 4 matchup.
The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
The fifth-seeded Bearcats, 32-5, defeated Bentley 61-43 in Thursday’s first Elite Eight game.
Northwest Missouri State won the national title in 2019 and 2021, with the 2020 tournament being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
