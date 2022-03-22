EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The No. 8 seeded Black Hills State University men’s basketball will try to keep their dreams of a national championship alive at 1:30 p.m. today when they face No. 1-seeded Nova Southeastern in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Division II Tournament, in Evansville, Ind.
Nova Southeastern enters the tournament as the No. 1 team in the nation, and brings an undefeated record of 31-0 record into today’s game.
NSU has a potent, up-tempo offense that averages 95.9 points per game which ranks second in DII. They lead the nation with an 8.3 turnover margin, 21.6 assists per game.
The Sharks are members of the Sunshine State Conference and are an undefeated 31-0 overall this season, and 20-0 in league play. NSU averages a 19.8 scoring margin on the season, and scored over 100 points eight times this year, including a season-high 125 points in December.
The Yellow Jackets (25-7 overall, and 17-4 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) are making their first ever appearance in the NCAA Division II Elite 8 after defeating Colorado Mesa, 72-62, in the Sweet 16 South Central Regional Championship game March 15, in Lubbock, Texas.
“We’re happy to be here. We are playing really good ball right now, and I’m excited to see how we size up against some of the best teams in the country, and I’m excited to see how we compete,” said Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach.
Thompson is happy the game is starting to return to normal after two years of battling through COVID protocols.
“Basketball is meant to be played with a lot of fans and a lot of energy, and it’s so nice to have that this year. We are fortunate enough to be in a place where we get a lot of support from our community, and those on campus, playing in front of 3,000 people packing our gym, it made our conference tournament win more special,” said Thompson. “Just thankful too that we are in this position now that things are back to normal, and the best part of it I think is the energy and seeing people in the stands.”
This season has been a season of many firsts for the Black Hills State men’s basketball program.
Team accolades include:
— First-ever appearance on a national poll (No. 22)
— First ever RMAC Tournament title
— Ryan Thompson won his first RMAC Coach of the Year
— First time winning RMAC regular season and tournament title in the same season.
— First ever appearance in the NCAA Division II Tourney
— First ever Division II Tourney win (beat Dallas Baptist 76-68)
— First Division II Tourney Sweet 16 appearance (vs. Colorado Mesa)
— First ever South Central Regional Championship (defeated Colorado Mesa 72-62)
— First ever Division II Tourney Elite 8 appearance (vs. Nova Southeastern)
Junior forward Joel Scott leads the Yellow Jackets from Monument, Colo.
Scott has had a historic season.
His honors include: RMAC Player of the Year, First Team All-RMAC, RMAC Tournament MVP, RMAC All-Tournament First Team, NABC All-District First Team, D2CCA First Team All-Region, South Central Region All-Tournament First Team and MVP, BHSU’s all-time single-season scoring leader, 743 points, breaking the previous record of 733 held by Kim Templeton (1975-76), Scott averages 23.2 points per game better than his current record of 20.7 that he set last year, and he leads the nation during regular season in defensive rebounding (8.79 per game).
Scott’s supporting cast includes: sophomore guard Adam Moussa (14.0 points and 4.7 assists per game), senior guard Sava Dukic (8.7 points and 37.2% from 3pt), senior guard Sindou Cisse (14.8 points and 4.9 assists per game), sophomore guard PJ Hayes (40-122 3-pointers, 41%), and junior guard Tommy Donovan (69-123 3-pointers, 48.8%).
You can listen to the game on 95.9 My Eagle County or myeaglecountry.com, or you can watch the game online at this link: https://www.ncaa.com/game/5958305
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.