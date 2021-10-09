Yankton residents claim $2 million Powerball prize

PIERRE – A pact that spanned multiple decades proved fruitful for the South Dakota Lottery newest million-dollar prize winners.
Emil Goodteacher and Donna Knodel became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winners by claiming a $2 million prize from the Aug. 28 Powerball drawing. The friends won the game’s second prize, which also doubled due to the Powerplay feature.
For Goodteacher and Knodel, the big prize was the culmination of a routine the two friends had to purchase tickets and split any prizes. The two have purchased tickets since the late 80s, and their biggest win prior to the Aug. 28 drawing was $400.
Knodel and Goodteacher’s win marks the first Powerball million-dollar prize sold in South Dakota since June 5, 2013.
“We found out about a week later when we checked the tickets,” Goodteacher said. “The machine said we needed to take it to the front desk, and it turned out that we needed to complete a form and take it to Sioux Falls. I looked up my numbers and thought it might not be a big one because we didn’t match the Powerball.”
Knodel had heard rumblings of the $2 million ticket being sold at the Hy-Vee.
“We talked about it then I heard that there was a big winner from Hy-Vee,” Knodel said. “It’s like ‘wait a minute here, are you sure it’s us?’”
